Pairings And Tee Times For LIV Golf Series First Round
There are some high-profile pairings for the opening round of action at the Centurion Club
Events have moved rapidly with the LIV Golf Invitational Series in recent days, first with the field confirmed, then the teams compiled from a draft at a London event on Tuesday evening.
Now, with the action at Centurion Club in London set to get under way on Thursday, the pairings for the first round have been released. The shotgun start means that all the players will tee off at 2.15pm local time, in groups of three.
By far the most-high-profile of those involves Dustin Johnson, who will tee it up with Phil Mickelson and Scott Vincent. With DJ and Lefty the two most sought-after players in the 48-man field, all eyes will be on the first hole as the 54-hole tournament begins.
Other pairings include Sergio Garcia, who tees it up with compatriot Pablo Larrazabal and American Talor Gooch. Elsewhere, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and Ian Poulter start from the 18th.
The full breakdown of first-round pairings and each player's team is below:
- Hole 1 Dustin Johnson - 4 Aces GC Scott Vincent - Smash GC Phil Mickelson - Hy Flyers GC
- Hole 2 Sergio Garcia - Fireballs GC Talor Gooch - Torque GC Pablo Larrazabal - Cleeks GC
- Hole 3 Charl Schwartzel - Stinger GC Graeme McDowell - Crushers GC Wade Ormsby - Punch GC
- Hole 4 Sam Horsfield - Majesticks GC Sadom Kaewkanjana - Iron Heads GC Andy Ogletree - Torque GC
- Hole 5 Richard Bland - Crushers GC Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) - Hy Flyers GC Ryosuke Kinoshita - Punch GC
- Hole 6 Jediah Morgan - Fireballs GC Ian Snyman - Cleeks GC Oliver Fisher - Niblicks GC
- Hole 7 Chase Koepka - Hy Flyers GC Turk Pettit - Niblicks GC Kevin Yuan - 4 Aces GC
- Hole 8 Itthipat Buranatanyarat - Smash GC Hennie Du Plessis - Stinger GC James Piot (a) - Fireballs GC
- Hole 10 Jinichiro Kozuma - Smash GC Phachara Khongwatmai - Crushers GC JC Ritchie - Cleeks GC
- Hole 12 David Puig (a) - Fireballs GC Oliver Bekker - 4 Aces GC Viraj Madappa - Iron Heads GC
- Hole 13 Peter Uihlein - Niblicks GC Adrian Otaegui - Torque GC Blake Windred - Punch GC
- Hole 14 Laurie Canter - Majesticks GC Martin Kaymer - Cleeks GC Hudson Swafford - Torque GC
- Hole 15 Shaun Norris - 4 Aces GC Travis Smyth - Crushers GC Hideto Tanihara - Iron Heads GC
- Hole 16 Branden Grace - Stinger GC Sihwan Kim - Smash GC Matt Jones - Punch GC
- Hole 17 Lee Westwood - Majesticks GC Bernd Wiesberger - Niblicks GC Justin Harding - Hy Flyers GC
- Hole 18 Louis Oosthuizen - Stinger GC Kevin Na - Iron Heads GC Ian Poulter - Majesticks GC
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
