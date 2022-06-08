Pairings And Tee Times For LIV Golf Series First Round

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Events have moved rapidly with the LIV Golf Invitational Series in recent days, first with the field confirmed, then the teams compiled from a draft at a London event on Tuesday evening.

Now, with the action at Centurion Club in London set to get under way on Thursday, the pairings for the first round have been released. The shotgun start means that all the players will tee off at 2.15pm local time, in groups of three.

By far the most-high-profile of those involves Dustin Johnson, who will tee it up with Phil Mickelson and Scott Vincent. With DJ and Lefty the two most sought-after players in the 48-man field, all eyes will be on the first hole as the 54-hole tournament begins.

Other pairings include Sergio Garcia, who tees it up with compatriot Pablo Larrazabal and American Talor Gooch. Elsewhere, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and Ian Poulter start from the 18th.

The full breakdown of first-round pairings and each player's team is below: