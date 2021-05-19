The Irishman has had Ronan Flood, his brother-in-law, on the bag since 2004

Who Is Padraig Harrington’s Caddie?

Three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington is one of the most decorated European golfers in history with three Major titles to his name.

The Irishman won the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008, and the PGA Championship in 2008.

So, who is Harrington’s caddie?

Who Is Padraig Harrington’s Caddie? – Meet Ronan Flood

Harrington has had Ronan Flood on the bag since 2004, with the pair spending a very successful 17 years together to date.

Flood was on the bag of Harrington in all three of his Major wins as well as Ryder Cups, Masters and other prestigious tournaments around the world.

He and Padraig are actually childhood friends and are married to sisters – Caroline and Suzie Gregan – making them brother-in-laws.

Padraig is married to Caroline, and Ronan is married to Suzie.

The pair met at Stackstown Golf Club, to the south of Dublin, in their junior golf days.

Flood was a fine golfer with a low single figure handicap and played for the University College Dublin.

He went on to be an assistant bank manager before leaving his job to pick up Harrington’s bag in 2004.

They haven’t looked back, remaining partners out on the golf course ever since.

His best memory from being a caddie was in 2008 at Royal Birkdale, “walking down the 72 hole of the 2008 Open knowing we had it won,” according to The Caddie Network.

Flood told TCN his greatest golf memory was “Watching the Masters as a kid. It was effectively the start of a new golfing season when the Masters would come on.”

And the best part of being a caddie? “Having an input into the outcome of a tournament,” he told The Caddie Network