BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Two Pairings
All of the start times and groups for Friday's second round at Wentworth
It's day two at Wentworth where the stars of the DP World Tour will look to put themselves in position for the weekend, or simply just make it past the cut and into the final two rounds.
There has been a slight change to the running order at this year's championship, with a two-tee start introduced for the first time. Players are going off the 1st and 9th tees due to an increased field size, with the tour adding six players to help give its members opportunities.
Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox were the big group on Thursday morning off the 9th tee and they're off on the 1st on Friday afternoon at 12:50pm local time in a trio that will see huge galleries.
Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are among some of the other big names out in the afternoon.
In the morning, fans can watch the likes of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka among many others.
Take a look at all of the BMW PGA Championship second round tee times below:
BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round two
BST (ET)
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1st tee
- 7:10am (2:10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law
- 7:20am (2:20am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott
- 7:30am (2:30am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman
- 7:40am (2:40am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:00am (3:00am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme
- 8:10am (3:10am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson
- 8:20am (3:20am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu
- 8:30am (3:30am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner
- 8:40am (3:40am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero
- 8:50am (3:50am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9:00am (4:00am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi
- 12:10pm (7:10am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins
- 2:00pm (9:00am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt
10th tee
- 7:00am (2:00am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements
- 7:10am (2:10am): Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
- 7:20am (2:20am): Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun
- 7:30am (2:30am): Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka
- 7:40am (2:40am): Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
- 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg
- 8:00am (3:00am): Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann
- 8:10am (3:10am): Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira
- 8:20am (3:20am): Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson
- 8:30am (3:30am): Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant
- 8:40am (3:40am): Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider
- 8:50am (3:50am): Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy
- 12:00pm (7:00am): Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow
- 12:10pm (7:10am): JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Michael Hollick, Mikael Lindberg, Yurav Premlall
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner
How to watch the BMW PGA Championship: TV channels and times
- Friday
- US: Golf Channel 7am-1pm
- UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 7.30am
- Saturday
- US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm
- UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am
- Sunday
- US: Golf Channel 7am-12.30pm
- UK: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event 9am
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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