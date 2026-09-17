BMW PGA Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Two Pairings

It's day two at Wentworth where the stars of the DP World Tour will look to put themselves in position for the weekend, or simply just make it past the cut and into the final two rounds.

There has been a slight change to the running order at this year's championship, with a two-tee start introduced for the first time. Players are going off the 1st and 9th tees due to an increased field size, with the tour adding six players to help give its members opportunities.

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox were the big group on Thursday morning off the 9th tee and they're off on the 1st on Friday afternoon at 12:50pm local time in a trio that will see huge galleries.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are among some of the other big names out in the afternoon.

In the morning, fans can watch the likes of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott and Brooks Koepka among many others.

Take a look at all of the BMW PGA Championship second round tee times below:

BMW PGA Championship tee times: Round two

BST (ET)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1st tee

7:10am (2:10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law

Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law 7:20am (2:20am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott

Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott 7:30am (2:30am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman

Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman 7:40am (2:40am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen

Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:00am (3:00am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme

Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme 8:10am (3:10am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson

Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson 8:20am (3:20am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu

Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu 8:30am (3:30am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner

Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner 8:40am (3:40am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero

Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero 8:50am (3:50am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey

Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey 9:00am (4:00am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi

Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi 12:10pm (7:10am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk 12:20pm (7:20am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino

Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino 12:30pm (7:30am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen

Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen 12:40pm (7:40am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed 12:50pm (7:50am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox 1:00pm (8:00am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:10pm (8:10am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick

Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick 1:20pm (8:20am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington

Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington 1:30pm (8:30am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris

Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris 1:40pm (8:40am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry 1:50pm (8:50am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins

Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins 2:00pm (9:00am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt

10th tee

7:00am (2:00am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements 7:10am (2:10am): Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith

Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith 7:20am (2:20am): Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun

Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun 7:30am (2:30am): Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka

Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka 7:40am (2:40am): Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg

Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg 8:00am (3:00am): Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann

Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann 8:10am (3:10am): Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira

Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira 8:20am (3:20am): Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson

Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson 8:30am (3:30am): Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant

Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant 8:40am (3:40am): Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider

Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider 8:50am (3:50am): Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy

Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy 12:00pm (7:00am): Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow

Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow 12:10pm (7:10am): JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp

JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp 12:20pm (7:20am): Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell

Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell 12:30pm (7:30am): Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne

Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne 12:40pm (7:40am): Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:50pm (7:50am): Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg

Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg 1:00pm (8:00am): Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo

Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo 1:10pm (8:10am): Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten

Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten 1:20pm (8:20am): Michael Hollick, Mikael Lindberg, Yurav Premlall

Michael Hollick, Mikael Lindberg, Yurav Premlall 1:30pm (8:30am): Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg

Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg 1:40pm (8:40am): Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero

Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero 1:50pm (8:50am): Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship: TV channels and times