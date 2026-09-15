BMW PGA Championship Tee Times And Groupings 2026: Rounds One And Two
The tee times are out for rounds one and two at the 2026 BMW PGA Championship, with a mixture of fascinating groups on display at Wentworth
Tee times for rounds one and two of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship have been released and there are several fascinating groups for fans to keep an eye on across Thursday and Friday's action at Wentworth.
A stellar field has been assembled for the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season, with World No.2 Rory McIlroy being joined by 11 of the Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup roster from Bethpage Black.
Not only that, but huge names from elsewhere in the world of golf are competing too, such as Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, JJ Spaun and Ryan Fox.
Plus, for the first time ever at the BMW PGA Championship, tournament officials have implemented a split-tee start for rounds one and two with half of the morning and afternoon waves going from the first tee and the other side beginning their rounds on the ninth.
Below is the full list of round one and two tee times ahead of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
Hole 1
BST (ET)
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- 7:10am (2:10am): Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow
- 7:20am (2:20am): JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp
- 7:30am (2:30am): Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell
- 7:40am (2:40am): Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne
- 7:50am (2:50am): Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 8:00am (3:00am): Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg
- 8:10am (3:10am): Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo
- 8:20am (3:20am): Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten
- 8:30am (3:30am): Michael Hollick, Mikael Lundberg, Yurav Premlall
- 8:40am (3:40am): Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg
- 8:50am (3:50am): Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero
- 9:00am (4:00am): Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner
- 12:10pm (7:10am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider
- 2:00pm (9:00am): Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy
Hole 9
BST (ET)
- 7:00am (2:00am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk
- 7:10am (2:10am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino
- 7:20am (2:20am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 7:30am (2:30am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed
- 7:40am (2:40am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox
- 7:50am (2:50am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 8:00am (3:00am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8:10am (3:10am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington
- 8:20am (3:20am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris
- 8:30am (3:30am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry
- 8:40am (3:40am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Daniel Gavins
- 8:50am (3:50am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt
- 12:00pm (7:00am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law
- 12:10pm (7:10am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES
Hole 1
BST (ET)
- 7:10am (2:10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law
- 7:20am (2:20am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott
- 7:30am (2:30am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman
- 7:40am (2:40am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:00am (3:00am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme
- 8:10am (3:10am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson
- 8:20am (3:20am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu
- 8:30am (3:30am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner
- 8:40am (3:40am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero
- 8:50am (3:50am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey
- 9:00am (4:00am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi
- 12:10pm (7:10am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins
- 2:00pm (9:00am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt
Hole 9
BST (ET)
- 7:00am (2:00am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements
- 7:10am (2:10am): Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith
- 7:20am (2:20am): Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun
- 7:30am (2:30am): Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka
- 7:40am (2:40am): Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood
- 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg
- 8:00am (3:00am): Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann
- 8:10am (3:10am): Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira
- 8:20am (3:20am): Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson
- 8:30am (3:30am): Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant
- 8:40am (3:40am): Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider
- 8:50am (3:50am): Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy
- 12:00pm (7:00am): Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow
- 12:10pm (7:10am): JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp
- 12:20pm (7:20am): Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell
- 12:30pm (7:30am): Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne
- 12:40pm (7:40am): Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 12:50pm (7:50am): Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg
- 1:00pm (8:00am): Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo
- 1:10pm (8:10am): Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten
- 1:20pm (8:20am): Michael Hollick, Mikael Lindberg, Yurav Premlall
- 1:30pm (8:30am): Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg
- 1:40pm (8:40am): Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero
- 1:50pm (8:50am): Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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