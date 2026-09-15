BMW PGA Championship Tee Times And Groupings 2026: Rounds One And Two

Tee times for rounds one and two of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship have been released and there are several fascinating groups for fans to keep an eye on across Thursday and Friday's action at Wentworth.

A stellar field has been assembled for the DP World Tour's flagship event of the season, with World No.2 Rory McIlroy being joined by 11 of the Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup roster from Bethpage Black.

Not only that, but huge names from elsewhere in the world of golf are competing too, such as Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, JJ Spaun and Ryan Fox.

Plus, for the first time ever at the BMW PGA Championship, tournament officials have implemented a split-tee start for rounds one and two with half of the morning and afternoon waves going from the first tee and the other side beginning their rounds on the ninth.

Below is the full list of round one and two tee times ahead of the 2026 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

Hole 1

BST (ET)

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7:10am (2:10am): Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow

Ross Fisher, Brandon Stone, Sam Bairstow 7:20am (2:20am): JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp

JC Ritchie, Jack Senior, Jens Dantorp 7:30am (2:30am): Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell

Victor Perez, Marcel Siem, Richard Mansell 7:40am (2:40am): Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne

Calum Hill, Dan Bradbury, Richard Sterne 7:50am (2:50am): Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Renato Paratore, Pablo Larrazabal, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8:00am (3:00am): Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg

Martin Couvra, Stefano Mazzoli, Jordan Gumberg 8:10am (3:10am): Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo

Junghwan Lee, Jacques Kruyswijk, Angel Hidalgo 8:20am (3:20am): Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten

Davis Bryant, Joakim Lagergren, Joost Luiten 8:30am (3:30am): Michael Hollick, Mikael Lundberg, Yurav Premlall

Michael Hollick, Mikael Lundberg, Yurav Premlall 8:40am (3:40am): Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg

Niklas Lemke, Dylan Naidoo, Sebastian Soderberg 8:50am (3:50am): Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero

Ash Mansell, Marcus Kinhult, Ivan Cantero 9:00am (4:00am): Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner

Thomas Rosenmueller, Ryggs Johnston, Maximillian Steinlechner 12:10pm (7:10am): Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Romain Langasque, Todd Clements 12:20pm (7:20am): Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith

Casey Jarvis, Nicolai Hojgaard, Jordan Smith 12:30pm (7:30am): Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun

Danny Willett, Andy Sullivan, JJ Spaun 12:40pm (7:40am): Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka

Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka 12:50pm (7:50am): Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood 1:00pm (8:00am): Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg

Alex Noren, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg 1:10pm (8:10am): Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann

Eugenio Chacarra, Bud Cauley, Joaquin Niemann 1:20pm (8:20am): Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira

Francesco Molinari, Daniel Hillier, Nacho Elvira 1:30pm (8:30am): Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson

Joe Dean, Thriston Lawrence, Scott Jamieson 1:40pm (8:40am): Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant

Hennie Du Plessis, Matt Wallace, Tom Vaillant 1:50pm (8:50am): Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider

Francesco Laporta, Elvis Smylie, Marcel Schneider 2:00pm (9:00am): Jason Scrivener, Ugo Coussaud, Oihan Guillemondeguy

Hole 9

BST (ET)

7:00am (2:00am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk 7:10am (2:10am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino

Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino 7:20am (2:20am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen

Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen 7:30am (2:30am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed 7:40am (2:40am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox 7:50am (2:50am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 8:00am (3:00am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick

Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick 8:10am (3:10am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington

Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington 8:20am (3:20am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris

Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris 8:30am (3:30am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry 8:40am (3:40am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Daniel Gavins 8:50am (3:50am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt

Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt 12:00pm (7:00am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law

Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law 12:10pm (7:10am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott

Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott 12:20pm (7:20am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman

Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman 12:30pm (7:30am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 12:40pm (7:40am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen

Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen 12:50pm (7:50am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme

Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme 1:00pm (8:00am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson

Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson 1:10pm (8:10am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu

Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu 1:20pm (8:20am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner

Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner 1:30pm (8:30am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero

Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero 1:40pm (8:40am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey

Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey 1:50pm (8:50am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi

BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND TWO TEE TIMES

Hole 1

BST (ET)

7:10am (2:10am): Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law

Ricardo Gouveia, Manuel Elvira, David Law 7:20am (2:20am): Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott

Julien Guerrier, Grant Forrest, Freddy Schott 7:30am (2:30am): Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman

Kota Kaneko, Yuto Katsuragawa, Charley Hoffman 7:40am (2:40am): Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Dylan Frittelli, Johannes Veerman, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 7:50am (2:50am): Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen

Alex Smalley, Jeff Winther, Thorbjorn Olesen 8:00am (3:00am): Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme

Marcus Armitage, Matthew Jordan, Connor Syme 8:10am (3:10am): Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson

Daniel Brown, Adrien Saddier, Ewen Ferguson 8:20am (3:20am): Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu

Kazuma Kobori, Niklas Norgaard, Ashun Wu 8:30am (3:30am): Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner

Guido Migliozzi, David Ravetto, Antoine Rozner 8:40am (3:40am): Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero

Adrian Otaegui, Jorge Campillo, Matteo Manassero 8:50am (3:50am): Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey

Filippo Celli, Frederic Lacroix, Alejandro Del Rey 9:00am (4:00am): Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi

Frankie Capan III, Marcus Helligkilde, David Micheluzzi 12:10pm (7:10am): Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk

Ockie Strydom, Darius Van Driel, Adrian Meronk 12:20pm (7:20am): Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino

Laurie Canter, Paul Waring, Rikuya Hoshino 12:30pm (7:30am): Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen

Kristoffer Reitan, Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen 12:40pm (7:40am): Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed

Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard, Patrick Reed 12:50pm (7:50am): Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox

Rory McIlroy, Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox 1:00pm (8:00am): Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:10pm (8:10am): Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick

Angel Ayora, Jayden Schaper, Alex Fitzpatrick 1:20pm (8:20am): Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington

Oliver Lindell, Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington 1:30pm (8:30am): Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris

Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig, Shaun Norris 1:40pm (8:40am): Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry

Rafa Cabrera Bello, Wenyi Ding, Thomas Detry 1:50pm (8:50am): Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins

Joel Girrbach, Brandon Robinson Thompson, David Gavins 2:00pm (9:00am): Sean Crocker, Jeong weon Ko, Ben Schmidt

Hole 9

BST (ET)