"Nothing!" - Bryson DeChambeau Reveals PED Test Results

Bryson DeChambeau has shown off his negative PED test results in a YouTube video with a thumbnail titled: "Am I on steroids?" The 2020 US Open champion, now the longest hitter in the professional game, has proved to any doubters that he is clean of performance enhancing drugs.

DeChambeau revealed his results from the test, with his doctor Anthony Lyssy emailing him to say "All negative as expected. You're clean." Bryson then went through his results on his phone where he was tested for things including Growth Hormones before shouting "Nothing!" at the camera.

"I wanted you guys to see this and showcase this because nobody else is going to do this," DeChambeau said to the camera in his YouTube video. "This is medical health information that I'm willing to disclose and I want you guys to know that I did this in a way that was hopefully natural and just hard work. I know what I did, but do you?"

Watch the video below:

The Golfing Scientist has bulked up over the past couple of years, with his driving distance going from 299.4 yards in his rookie year of 2016/17 to his current total of 323.7 yards, which leads the PGA Tour. He was also 1st on the PGA Tour in driving distance for the 2019/20 season, having been 34th in the previous campaign.

Bryson was seen going through an intense speed training exercise in the video where his ball speed was around 210mph mark. He recently hit a career-best 221mph ball speed as well as a staggering 149.5mph club speed. This comes only a couple of months after his appearance at the World Long Drive Championship, where he finished in 7th position.

“Getting the 219 mph ball speed out here was a dream come true,” DeChambeau said after the long drive event. “I never thought I would get to that type of speed. I broke the barrier by three miles an hour, faster than I’ve ever gone in my entire life.”