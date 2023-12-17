Charlie Woods Drives 355-Yard Hole And Then Chips In Just 30 Minutes Later At PNC Championship
Charlie Woods produced yet more memorable moments with an incredible tee shot at the seventh being followed by an equally incredible chip-in at the ninth
Coming into the PNC Championship, the hype was certainly around Tiger and Charlie Woods and, in the final round of the tournament, it was Charlie who delivered, as the 14-year-old produced two incredible moments...
A lot has been made of how far Charlie is hitting the ball this week, an example being the fact he drove the 325-yard par 4 10th on Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club but, on Sunday, he managed to one-up that drive at the par 4 seventh.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Measured at 355-yards, Charlie waited for the green to clear and, despite being into wind, he pummelled his tee shot over the bunkers at 300-yards, with his ball landing and running onto the front edge of the green!
Going on to birdie the hole, we didn't have to wait long for another moment to be added to the highlight reel, with Charlie showcasing his short game at the par 4 ninth, a hole which some had struggled with throughout Sunday.
Playing from the left side of the green, it was the 14-year-old who stepped up first and, clipping a crisp wedge from the edge of the green, the ball landed on a dime and released towards the hole. Not once did it leave its line and, striking the pin dropped in to create much fanfare from those surrounding the green.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Showcasing the fist-pump that we are all too familiar with from his dad, Tiger couldn't help but smile as the ball dropped in the hole, with his son bellowing "come on" as they signed for a front nine of 31.
Following the chip-in with a birdie at the 10th to move inside the top-10, Team Woods were making a charge up the leaderboard, but it was the duo of Bernhard and Jason Langer who made the biggest moves on Sunday, wit the father-son pair birdieing the first seven holes of their final round!
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell Spotted Watching Tiger Woods At PNC Championship
Graeme McDowell was spotted at the PNC Championship alongside his son, with the Major winner watching the action in Florida
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy And Tyrrell Hatton Among Star Names At Liverpool V Manchester United Game
The two European Ryder Cup heroes were in attendance at Anfield to watch their respective teams in Premier League action
By Jonny Leighfield Published