Charlie Woods Drives 355-Yard Hole And Then Chips In Just 30 Minutes Later At PNC Championship

Coming into the PNC Championship, the hype was certainly around Tiger and Charlie Woods and, in the final round of the tournament, it was Charlie who delivered, as the 14-year-old produced two incredible moments...

A lot has been made of how far Charlie is hitting the ball this week, an example being the fact he drove the 325-yard par 4 10th on Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club but, on Sunday, he managed to one-up that drive at the par 4 seventh.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Measured at 355-yards, Charlie waited for the green to clear and, despite being into wind, he pummelled his tee shot over the bunkers at 300-yards, with his ball landing and running onto the front edge of the green!

Going on to birdie the hole, we didn't have to wait long for another moment to be added to the highlight reel, with Charlie showcasing his short game at the par 4 ninth, a hole which some had struggled with throughout Sunday.

Playing from the left side of the green, it was the 14-year-old who stepped up first and, clipping a crisp wedge from the edge of the green, the ball landed on a dime and released towards the hole. Not once did it leave its line and, striking the pin dropped in to create much fanfare from those surrounding the green.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Showcasing the fist-pump that we are all too familiar with from his dad, Tiger couldn't help but smile as the ball dropped in the hole, with his son bellowing "come on" as they signed for a front nine of 31.

Following the chip-in with a birdie at the 10th to move inside the top-10, Team Woods were making a charge up the leaderboard, but it was the duo of Bernhard and Jason Langer who made the biggest moves on Sunday, wit the father-son pair birdieing the first seven holes of their final round!