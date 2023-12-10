Nelly Korda Spotted Using New Putter At Grant Thornton Invitational
The former World No.1 was spotted using an Olson Golf putter, a similar model that Scottie Scheffler used to win the Hero World Challenge
Golfers are always looking to improve their game and, one of the ways in doing so is a change of club. Recently, Scottie Scheffler, who picked up a commanding victory at the Hero World Challenge, changed to an Olson Golf putter and, just a week later, it appears Nelly Korda has also done the same!
Playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-event comprised of 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players, the American is paired alongside Tony Finau, with Korda seen using an Olson prototype through all three rounds in Florida.
One of the most recognized faces in the game of golf, Korda announced a Nike apparel deal at the start of 2023, as well as a TaylorMade club sponsorship just a few days after.
Using a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons and wedges, Korda had previously used a Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 Prototype putter, as well as a variety of different Scotty Cameron models.
However, following the success of World No.1 Scheffler, Korda was seen using a similar looking putter at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Prior to the tournament, it was revealed by GolfWRX that Korda had been using/practicing with a pair of Logan Olson putters.
Although there is limited information on the putter, Olson Golf is a company formed by Logan Olson, who, according to his Instagram page, is a "Metal worker, programmer, machinist and your friendly neighborhood putter maker."
Olson is based in Humboldt County in Northern California, and recently hinted that we may see one of his putters out on tour, with a statement on his Instagram and website reading: "Over these past months, I've had the incredible privilege of collaborating with some of the world's top 10 players."
Back in November, Korda was seen working with new putting instructor, Eric Dietrich, with the pair reportedly working together since the Solheim Cup in September. Along with the new coach, Korda, at the time, was seen switching her grip and putter, with the Major winner using a mallet-style putter for the first time in her career.
“Honestly, I haven’t been putting bad,” she said at the LPGA Tour's Annika Driven By Gainbridge event. “I’ve been in contention a bunch this year. It’s just I want to improve. I want to improve in every part of my game, and I just thought this was a necessary change to that.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Is It Possible To Simplify The Rules Of Golf?
Some golfers think the Rules of Golf are too complicated but would it really be possible to simplify them to any great degree?
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
Padraig Harrington Thinks Jon Rahm LIV Golf Move Sets 'Very High Anchor Price' For Future Deals
The three-time Major winner thinks Rahm's big-money move has upped the ante for future player deals
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Makes Stunning Ace To Fire Her Team Into Contention At Mixed Event
Thompson and playing partner Rickie Fowler were left celebrating after the first-ever hole-in-one at the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Haven't Talked To One Person Who Thinks It's A Good Idea' - LPGA Tour Pro Criticises Universal Golf Ball Rollback
Brittany Lincicome is one of several female players surprised to see the women's game affected by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'I Really Think This Is A PGA Tour Issue More Than Anything' - Annika Sorenstam Questions Universal Golf Ball Rollback
The legendary female golfer is not sure that recreational players and the LPGA Tour should have been targeted by the governing bodies' recent announcement
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2023
A total of 32 players from the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour compete in teams of two at Tiburon Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
PNC Championship Field 2023 - Team Woods Back As Singhs Defend Title
Tiger Woods and son Charlie headline the two-day event among a field with some of the game's greats
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘How Depressing’ - LPGA Tour Player Asks For Distance Rollback In Men’s Game Only
LPGA Tour member Jenny Shin requested a change to driver heads in the men's game as a way of dealing with the ever-increasing distance golf balls are travelling
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Seven-Time Major Winner Inbee Park Shortlisted For New Olympics Job
Inbee Park - who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics - is among 32 sport stars seeking to be elected into one of four positions on the IOC Athletes' Commission
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Aditi Ashok Claims Second Ladies European Tour Title At Season-Ending Finale
At the LET's season-ending Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España, there was far more than just one title at stake
By Alison Root Published