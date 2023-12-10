Nelly Korda Spotted Using New Putter At Grant Thornton Invitational

Golfers are always looking to improve their game and, one of the ways in doing so is a change of club. Recently, Scottie Scheffler, who picked up a commanding victory at the Hero World Challenge, changed to an Olson Golf putter and, just a week later, it appears Nelly Korda has also done the same!

Playing at the Grant Thornton Invitational, a mixed-event comprised of 16 LPGA and 16 PGA Tour players, the American is paired alongside Tony Finau, with Korda seen using an Olson prototype through all three rounds in Florida.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most recognized faces in the game of golf, Korda announced a Nike apparel deal at the start of 2023, as well as a TaylorMade club sponsorship just a few days after.

Using a TaylorMade driver, fairway woods, irons and wedges, Korda had previously used a Scotty Cameron Special Select Squareback 2 Prototype putter, as well as a variety of different Scotty Cameron models.

However, following the success of World No.1 Scheffler, Korda was seen using a similar looking putter at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Prior to the tournament, it was revealed by GolfWRX that Korda had been using/practicing with a pair of Logan Olson putters.

Finau and Korda during the Grant Thornton Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although there is limited information on the putter, Olson Golf is a company formed by Logan Olson, who, according to his Instagram page, is a "Metal worker, programmer, machinist and your friendly neighborhood putter maker."

Olson is based in Humboldt County in Northern California, and recently hinted that we may see one of his putters out on tour, with a statement on his Instagram and website reading: "Over these past months, I've had the incredible privilege of collaborating with some of the world's top 10 players."

Back in November, Korda was seen working with new putting instructor, Eric Dietrich, with the pair reportedly working together since the Solheim Cup in September. Along with the new coach, Korda, at the time, was seen switching her grip and putter, with the Major winner using a mallet-style putter for the first time in her career.

“Honestly, I haven’t been putting bad,” she said at the LPGA Tour's Annika Driven By Gainbridge event. “I’ve been in contention a bunch this year. It’s just I want to improve. I want to improve in every part of my game, and I just thought this was a necessary change to that.”