'My Game Is Trending' - Fowler Upbeat Despite Narrow US Open Miss
Fowler has missed four of the last seven Majors, but insists a return to form is close
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Far from being downtrodden after being forced to miss the US Open for the second year in a row, Rickie Fowler was in good spirits, insisting his game is "trending in the right direction".
Video: Things you didn't know about the US Open
The 33-year-old arrived in Brookline as the second alternate, and saw his hopes of earning a spot in his national championship receive a boost when Abraham Ancer pulled out due to illness. But alas, it wasn't to be for the former World No. 4, who has now failed to qualify for four of the last seven Majors.
"It’s not how you want it to go. But to go through qualifying, and at least get the alternate spot in the playoff, that was good," Fowler said per Golfweek. "Enjoyed being around [The Country Club] and playing with the guys and getting in some good work on the range. So there is a lot of good stuff to take away from not being able to play."
Fowler played practice rounds with the likes of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and arrived to the course at 6.30am on Thursday morning in order to ensure he was ready to go should he get the call-up. After more than eight hours of waiting, his fate was sadly sealed.
"Not knowing but being ready to go hasn't been bad at all," added Fowler. "It’s been the most relaxing, easy-going week, so far."
The American hasn't registered a top-20 on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup @ Summit in October of last year, but is targeting a return to the kind of form that saw him famously register top-five finishes in all four Majors of 2014.
Fowler plans to stay in the area with his family before heading to Silo for a pro-am, and then to Connecticut to play in The Travelers next week.
"We’ll head over to Silo for a few days. Play, practice, relax and get ready for next week. I’m looking forward to The Travelers. The game is trending in the right direction and I’ve put in a lot of work."
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
'Why Fight It?' Confused Morikawa Learning To 'Trust' New Shot Shape
Life without his reliable fade is "really hard", says Morikawa, but he's getting there
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
US Open Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores and Updates - Daffue Surges Into Lead
The first day at Brookline showed how tough conditions were going to be - Adam Hadwin leads and is out early
By Tom Clarke • Published