'My Game Is Trending' - Fowler Upbeat Despite Narrow US Open Miss

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Far from being downtrodden after being forced to miss the US Open for the second year in a row, Rickie Fowler was in good spirits, insisting his game is "trending in the right direction".

Video: Things you didn't know about the US Open

The 33-year-old arrived in Brookline as the second alternate, and saw his hopes of earning a spot in his national championship receive a boost when Abraham Ancer pulled out due to illness. But alas, it wasn't to be for the former World No. 4, who has now failed to qualify for four of the last seven Majors.

"It’s not how you want it to go. But to go through qualifying, and at least get the alternate spot in the playoff, that was good," Fowler said per Golfweek. "Enjoyed being around [The Country Club] and playing with the guys and getting in some good work on the range. So there is a lot of good stuff to take away from not being able to play."

Fowler played practice rounds with the likes of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, and arrived to the course at 6.30am on Thursday morning in order to ensure he was ready to go should he get the call-up. After more than eight hours of waiting, his fate was sadly sealed.

"Not knowing but being ready to go hasn't been bad at all," added Fowler. "It’s been the most relaxing, easy-going week, so far."

The American hasn't registered a top-20 on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup @ Summit in October of last year, but is targeting a return to the kind of form that saw him famously register top-five finishes in all four Majors of 2014.

Fowler plans to stay in the area with his family before heading to Silo for a pro-am, and then to Connecticut to play in The Travelers next week.

"We’ll head over to Silo for a few days. Play, practice, relax and get ready for next week. I’m looking forward to The Travelers. The game is trending in the right direction and I’ve put in a lot of work."