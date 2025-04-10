MLB Hall Of Famer Ken Griffey Jr Is A Credentialed Photographer At The 2025 Masters

There’s baseball royalty in the press building at The Masters this week, with an MLB Hall of Famer working as a credentialed photographer.

Ken Griffey Jr is a 13x All-Star but, at Augusta National, the American happens to find himself in an exclusive spot of being a photographer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, the 55-year-old was spotted taking pictures and signing autographs prior to the honorary starter ceremony. What's more, Griffey Jr also captured photos at the Par 3 Contest, with one of the images including Jordan Spieth and his daughter Sophie.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A keen golfer, Griffey Jr participated at The Match Superstars in October 2024 and holds a handicap of mid-to-high single figures.

Although he is at The Masters, it's not the first time where Griffey Jr has been a photographer, with the American shooting at NFL games, NASCAR Cup Series events, Inter Miami matches and MLB Home Run Derby matches.

Although unclear as to how long he has been a photographer for, Griffey Jr clearly loves his profession, with some claiming he has more equipment than any other photographer.

Griffey Jr at the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicknamed 'The Kid', Griffey Jr played for 22 years in the MLB, with his career spanning over the Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is one of only 31 players in baseball history to have appeared in major league games in four different calendar decades and, with 630 home runs to his name, he ranks seventh in MLB history.