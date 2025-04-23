DP World Tour Pro Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career

DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera has announced he is retiring after August’s Omega European Masters.

The Frenchman, who turned pro in 2005, made the announcement on Instagram, where he revealed he had only just come to the decision.

He wrote: “To my fans… I decided yesterday to stop my golfing career. 20 years with highs and lows. So much fun and tears. This game is insane. And I love it! It’s the best!”

The 40-year-old then thanked various key figures who have helped him in his career, including family, friends, sponsors players and caddies. He also singled out his former coach for praise, adding: “Special thanks to the man that gave me the passion, Jean Lamaison. The sand wedge wizard.”

Lorenzo-Vera also thanked “four of my idols,” Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods.

He then revealed why he’s decided now is the right time to step away, writing: “It was fun, it was hard, it was fantastic. But I can’t do that anymore. My priorities have switched.”

Lorenzo-Vera added that the Omega European Masters, which is held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland, would be his last appearance, writing: “It’s a very special place for me.”

Lorenzo-Vera, whose most recent start came in February’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where he finished T42, has made 284 appearances on the DP World Tour. While he has yet to win one of its events, he has enjoyed a successful professional career that has included one victory on the Challenge Tour and four on the Alps Tour.

His best finish in a Major came in the 2020 PGA Championship with a T43, while his highest world ranking was 64th, which he achieved earlier that year.

Lorenzo-Vera has also become known for being outspoken on issues concerning the game, including in 2022 calling for LIV Golf players to be banned from the Majors and the Ryder Cup. A year later, he tweeted mid-round at the BMW International Open to voice his frustration at the pace of play. Last year, he told The Scotsman that modern golf is too much of a business and is in danger of forgetting the history and tradition of the sport.

Later in the year, he temporarily stepped away from the game after suffering from panic attacks.