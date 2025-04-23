DP World Tour Pro Announces Retirement After 20-Year Career
Mike Lorenzo-Vera has announced he’s bringing the curtain down on his career as “my priorities have switched”
DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera has announced he is retiring after August’s Omega European Masters.
The Frenchman, who turned pro in 2005, made the announcement on Instagram, where he revealed he had only just come to the decision.
He wrote: “To my fans… I decided yesterday to stop my golfing career. 20 years with highs and lows. So much fun and tears. This game is insane. And I love it! It’s the best!”
The 40-year-old then thanked various key figures who have helped him in his career, including family, friends, sponsors players and caddies. He also singled out his former coach for praise, adding: “Special thanks to the man that gave me the passion, Jean Lamaison. The sand wedge wizard.”
Lorenzo-Vera also thanked “four of my idols,” Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples, Davis Love III and Tiger Woods.
He then revealed why he’s decided now is the right time to step away, writing: “It was fun, it was hard, it was fantastic. But I can’t do that anymore. My priorities have switched.”
Lorenzo-Vera added that the Omega European Masters, which is held at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Switzerland, would be his last appearance, writing: “It’s a very special place for me.”
Lorenzo-Vera, whose most recent start came in February’s Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, where he finished T42, has made 284 appearances on the DP World Tour. While he has yet to win one of its events, he has enjoyed a successful professional career that has included one victory on the Challenge Tour and four on the Alps Tour.
His best finish in a Major came in the 2020 PGA Championship with a T43, while his highest world ranking was 64th, which he achieved earlier that year.
Lorenzo-Vera has also become known for being outspoken on issues concerning the game, including in 2022 calling for LIV Golf players to be banned from the Majors and the Ryder Cup. A year later, he tweeted mid-round at the BMW International Open to voice his frustration at the pace of play. Last year, he told The Scotsman that modern golf is too much of a business and is in danger of forgetting the history and tradition of the sport.
Later in the year, he temporarily stepped away from the game after suffering from panic attacks.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
