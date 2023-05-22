WATCH: Michael Block In Tears After Receiving Invite To Charles Schwab Challenge
The low club pro at the PGA Championship has been invited into this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial
Michael Block had just had the best week of his life at Oak Hill. First he achieved a life long dream of making the cut at the PGA Championship and a Major in his seventh attempt.
Then he got to play with 2013 US Open winner and former World No.1 Justin Rose. Then he got paired with four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy on Sunday and went and made a slam dunk hole-in-one, the only ace of the week.
Block, whose previous best paycheck was $75,000, made around $300,000 for his 15th-place finish, which earned him the low PGA Pro honors and got him an invite back into next year's PGA Championship.
While he had a whirlwind of a dream week at Oak Hill, this coming week looks to be quite a special one, too.
That's because he'll be pegging it up on the PGA Tour at the iconic Colonial Country Club in Texas after receiving a tournament invite following his incredible PGA Championship performance.
The PGA Championship social feed filmed his reaction, where the Charles Schwab Challenge's tournament director Michael Tothe called him up and told him he had a spot in the event.
"Don't tell me what you're gonna tell me because if you tell me I'm gonna cry right now man," Block said.
"I am going to tell you what I'm about to tell you," Tothe said. "We would love for you to come and play in our golf tournament and we have an exemption available and we'd love for you to be in Fort Worth this week. The hair on my arms are standing up too.
"There's no better person for this last exemption to go to than you."
"Someone once told me that Colonial sets up good for an old pro like me," Block joked after composing himself and thanking Tothe for the invite.
Watch the video below:
While Michael Block’s 2023 #PGAChamp chapter has come to an end, his story is just getting started. He’ll be at Colonial Country Club next week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. pic.twitter.com/vfdkTjmb2vMay 21, 2023
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
