WATCH: Michael Block In Tears After Receiving Invite To Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block had just had the best week of his life at Oak Hill. First he achieved a life long dream of making the cut at the PGA Championship and a Major in his seventh attempt.

Then he got to play with 2013 US Open winner and former World No.1 Justin Rose. Then he got paired with four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy on Sunday and went and made a slam dunk hole-in-one, the only ace of the week.

Block, whose previous best paycheck was $75,000, made around $300,000 for his 15th-place finish, which earned him the low PGA Pro honors and got him an invite back into next year's PGA Championship.

While he had a whirlwind of a dream week at Oak Hill, this coming week looks to be quite a special one, too.

That's because he'll be pegging it up on the PGA Tour at the iconic Colonial Country Club in Texas after receiving a tournament invite following his incredible PGA Championship performance.

The PGA Championship social feed filmed his reaction, where the Charles Schwab Challenge's tournament director Michael Tothe called him up and told him he had a spot in the event.

"Don't tell me what you're gonna tell me because if you tell me I'm gonna cry right now man," Block said.

"I am going to tell you what I'm about to tell you," Tothe said. "We would love for you to come and play in our golf tournament and we have an exemption available and we'd love for you to be in Fort Worth this week. The hair on my arms are standing up too.

"There's no better person for this last exemption to go to than you."

"Someone once told me that Colonial sets up good for an old pro like me," Block joked after composing himself and thanking Tothe for the invite.

Watch the video below: