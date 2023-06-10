Michael Block Misses RBC Canadian Open Cut
The American fired rounds of 77 and 69 to miss the cut by three shots
Following a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Block missed the weekend at the RBC Canadian Open, with the 46-year-old club professional rueing a poor first round at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
At the start of the week, Block had failed to qualify for the US Open at the final qualifiers and, just a few days later, he wouldn't recover, as rounds of 77 and 69 put the American three shots back of the one-under-par cut line.
Famed for his incredible performance at the PGA Championship, Block received a number of invitations on the back of his superb play. One of those was to the Charles Schwab Challenge, an event that he missed the cut at, and also the RBC Canadian Open.
However, after a first round 77, which included seven bogeys and two birdies, it was going to be an uphill battle for the American on the second day. Out the blocks though, two birdies in his opening five holes certainly put him back in the frame of making the cut.
Playing the back nine first, he signed for two-under-par. The front nine though was where the damage was done as, like on Thursday, Block couldn't get under-par, with three birdies and two bogeys putting him at three-under for the day and two-over for the tournament.
Going into the weekend at the Canadian Open, Carl Yuan currently leads by one from four players. Amongst them are the English pair of Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as home favourite Corey Conners and Olympic Bronze Medallist, CT Pan.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'Pretty Miserable' - Harry Higgs Opens Up On Struggles Of Past Year
Following a six-under-par second round at the Canadian Open, Harry Higgs gave an honest view of his recent struggles
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
US Politicians Hit Out At 'Sportswashing' Over PGA Tour Deal With PIF
American politicians voice their stern opposition to the PGA Tour deal with the PIF, labelling it as "blatant sportswashing" by Saudi Arabia
By Paul Higham • Published