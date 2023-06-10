Michael Block Misses RBC Canadian Open Cut

Following a missed cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Block missed the weekend at the RBC Canadian Open, with the 46-year-old club professional rueing a poor first round at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

At the start of the week, Block had failed to qualify for the US Open at the final qualifiers and, just a few days later, he wouldn't recover, as rounds of 77 and 69 put the American three shots back of the one-under-par cut line.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famed for his incredible performance at the PGA Championship, Block received a number of invitations on the back of his superb play. One of those was to the Charles Schwab Challenge, an event that he missed the cut at, and also the RBC Canadian Open.

However, after a first round 77, which included seven bogeys and two birdies, it was going to be an uphill battle for the American on the second day. Out the blocks though, two birdies in his opening five holes certainly put him back in the frame of making the cut.

Playing the back nine first, he signed for two-under-par. The front nine though was where the damage was done as, like on Thursday, Block couldn't get under-par, with three birdies and two bogeys putting him at three-under for the day and two-over for the tournament.

Carl Yuan leads the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going into the weekend at the Canadian Open, Carl Yuan currently leads by one from four players. Amongst them are the English pair of Aaron Rai and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as home favourite Corey Conners and Olympic Bronze Medallist, CT Pan.