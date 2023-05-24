Michael Block And Son Both Set To Play In US Open Qualifying

Michael Block is hoping his fairytale run can extend to another Major as he bids to qualify for the US Open next month, along with son Dylan - who you could say was 'a chip off the old Block'.

As headline writers will no doubt be lining up that rather laboured pun already, it's an added layer to this feel-good story that has captured the hearts and minds of golf fans and sports fans in general.

The 46-year-old's stunning PGA Championship, including that memorable slam dunk hole-in-one, was just the sort of good PR story golf needed right now, and everyone's hoping it will continue.

Block will not be back to teaching full-time golf lessons for a while, as he'll play in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and also head off to the RBC Canadian Open at the start of June.

Just before heading north of the border, though, Block will take part in qualifying for the US Open, being held at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18, alongside his 18-year-old son Dylan.

The father and son pair will both take part at US Open Final Qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on June 5, with Block Sr hoping to qualify for the event for a third time.

In typical Block fashion, when asked who his wife would support if both her husband and son were in a playoff, Block said: “She said me because I would get a cheque.”

And the cheques are now flying in for Block, who vaulted up a whopping 3,003 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after his Oak Hill finish, starting with his two PGA Tour invites.

Block has also been offered $50,000 for the 7-iron that he made his hole-in-one with, and while all the attention lasts the level-headed PGA pro is just going to ride that wave.

"I've said it a lot, but it's just a dream," Block said ahead of playing at Colonial. "I'm just cruising. I'm actually kind of glad that at this point I haven't come to the reality about what's happening so I can actually play pretty good golf.

"I think, if I sit down and think about it too much, I'm not sure I could swing the club on Thursday."

The relaxed way Block goes about his business reflects a man who is comfortable where he is in life, and has no real desire to try and make it on the PGA Tour - so is able to sit back and enjoy every second.

"I don't really know what the future is going to hold whatsoever. I'm not trying to guess what's going to happen. I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing.

"It's just weird now where I come up through a gate and the guys at the gate are screaming block party when I'm going through, and the guy making me an omelette gave me knuckles and said I did awesome last week.

"I mean, that's the part where it's a little beyond me at this point. So it's cool, but I'm trying to enjoy it. I feel somewhat natural with it, so it's cool.

"I'll just keep doing exactly what I've been doing, exactly what I did last week, and exactly how honestly I've lived my whole life. Whatever comes of it comes of it. I'll enjoy it one way or the other. I've got a great life both ways. So it's good all the way."

The way it's going, you wouldn't be surprised if Block, or even Block Jr, produced something special in qualifying to keep this Block Party going.