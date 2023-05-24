Michael Block And Son Both Set To Play In US Open Qualifying
PGA Championship hero Michael Block and his teenage son Dylan will both play in US Open qualifying next month
Michael Block is hoping his fairytale run can extend to another Major as he bids to qualify for the US Open next month, along with son Dylan - who you could say was 'a chip off the old Block'.
As headline writers will no doubt be lining up that rather laboured pun already, it's an added layer to this feel-good story that has captured the hearts and minds of golf fans and sports fans in general.
The 46-year-old's stunning PGA Championship, including that memorable slam dunk hole-in-one, was just the sort of good PR story golf needed right now, and everyone's hoping it will continue.
Block will not be back to teaching full-time golf lessons for a while, as he'll play in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week and also head off to the RBC Canadian Open at the start of June.
A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf)
A photo posted by on
Just before heading north of the border, though, Block will take part in qualifying for the US Open, being held at Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18, alongside his 18-year-old son Dylan.
The father and son pair will both take part at US Open Final Qualifying at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on June 5, with Block Sr hoping to qualify for the event for a third time.
In typical Block fashion, when asked who his wife would support if both her husband and son were in a playoff, Block said: “She said me because I would get a cheque.”
And the cheques are now flying in for Block, who vaulted up a whopping 3,003 places in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) after his Oak Hill finish, starting with his two PGA Tour invites.
Block has also been offered $50,000 for the 7-iron that he made his hole-in-one with, and while all the attention lasts the level-headed PGA pro is just going to ride that wave.
"I've said it a lot, but it's just a dream," Block said ahead of playing at Colonial. "I'm just cruising. I'm actually kind of glad that at this point I haven't come to the reality about what's happening so I can actually play pretty good golf.
"I think, if I sit down and think about it too much, I'm not sure I could swing the club on Thursday."
LOLMichael Block on Live From just now said that his son asked his wife if they went into a playoff at the US Open qualifier, who she would want to win.“She said me because I would get a check.”😂Somehow the Block party gets better every minute.May 22, 2023
The relaxed way Block goes about his business reflects a man who is comfortable where he is in life, and has no real desire to try and make it on the PGA Tour - so is able to sit back and enjoy every second.
"I don't really know what the future is going to hold whatsoever. I'm not trying to guess what's going to happen. I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing.
"It's just weird now where I come up through a gate and the guys at the gate are screaming block party when I'm going through, and the guy making me an omelette gave me knuckles and said I did awesome last week.
"I mean, that's the part where it's a little beyond me at this point. So it's cool, but I'm trying to enjoy it. I feel somewhat natural with it, so it's cool.
"I'll just keep doing exactly what I've been doing, exactly what I did last week, and exactly how honestly I've lived my whole life. Whatever comes of it comes of it. I'll enjoy it one way or the other. I've got a great life both ways. So it's good all the way."
The way it's going, you wouldn't be surprised if Block, or even Block Jr, produced something special in qualifying to keep this Block Party going.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
KLM Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Bernardus Golf hosts as last year’s winner Victor Perez goes in search of his fourth DP World Tour triumph
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Brooks Knows More About LIV Than Anyone - Harmon Says Koepka Is All-In On New Tour
Claude Harmon III rejects talk of Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf, saying he's in every meeting and knows more than most about their inner workings
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Brooks Koepka Continues Sports Tour With Miami Heat NBA Playoff Game
Brooks Koepka swaps ice hockey for basketball as new PGA Champion watches the Miami Heat in NBA playoff action
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Tiger The Ultimate Money Up Front Guy - Harmon Takes Aim At Woods In LIV Defence
Claude Harmon III says Tiger Woods was the ultimate in getting money up front, using that example to defend LIV Golf after Brooks Koepka's victory
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Michael Block Offered $50,000 For Hole-In-One 7-Iron From PGA Championship
Michael Block says that one of the crazy offers he's been made is $50,000 to buy his 7-iron from his hole-in-one at Oak Hill
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Koepka Would Be 'Welcome' On Ryder Cup Team As PGA Chief Plays Down 'Awkward' Oak Hill Encounter
PGA of America chief Seth Waugh says Brooks Koepka would be welcome on the Ryder Cup team and plays down Oak Hill incident
By Paul Higham • Published
-
WATCH: Michael Block In Tears After Receiving Invite To Charles Schwab Challenge
The low club pro at the PGA Championship has been invited into this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Final LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship
A LIV Golfer has won a Major! Here's how they all got on at Oak Hill this week
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Brooks Koepka's Fifth Major Win
The LIV Golfer won his third PGA Championship and fifth Major title at Oak Hill. Here's how social media reacted...
By Elliott Heath • Published