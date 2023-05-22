The Michael Block Fairytale Story Continues As PGA Pro Gets Canadian Open Invite
Michael Block invited to play in the RBC Canadian Open in June after fairytale week at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill
It looks like Michael Block might not get back to work for some time yet having been handed another invitation into a PGA Tour event – this time the RBC Canadian Open in June.
The 46-year-old has enjoyed a Cinderella story that has captured the hearts of golf fans with his run at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill – almost outshining Brooks Koepka winning the Wanamaker Trophy for a third time.
The PGA Head Professional at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California may not return to giving golf lessons at $125 a pop for a while after an incredible T15 finish at Oak Hill – including that memorable hole-in-one.
Block earned $288,333 for his Oak Hill finish, the best by a club pro since 1986, an exemption into next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla and bagged the first ace by a club pro in the event since 1996 – and all while playing the final round with Rory McIlroy.
What’s more, he became a huge favourite with fans and in the media – leading to him being invited to play in this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour, meaning instead of heading back home for work he’s diverting to the iconic Colonial Country Club in Texas.
But Block’s whirlwind success story will not end in Texas, as the Canadian Open has also jumped on the Block bandwagon – inviting him to play at their tournament on June 6-11 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club in Toronto.
It seems the Block party may just keep on rolling through June as golf’s newest superstar gets a taste of PGA Tour life for just a little bit longer than he expected.
It just shows that golfing dreams can come true, and there’ll be PGA Pros up and down America trying to sharpen their games for the PGA Championship qualifiers next year to see if they can follow in his footsteps.
Watch Michael Block's slam dunk hole-in-one:
