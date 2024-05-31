Mel Reid's Return To Golf Channel Met With High Praise Following Analysis Of Nelly Korda Disaster-Hole At US Women's Open

Johnson Wagner has set a high bar when it comes to entertaining post-round segments on Golf Channel this year - be it trips into the trees to explain a key ruling, attempting to reproduce the clutch shot at a Major championship, or analysing the aftermath of a controversial drive.

But Mel Reid proved she is more than capable of matching her associate after a fascinating breakdown of the most talked-about moment from US Women's Open first round on Thursday.

The English professional golfer - who switches between the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour - did not qualify for the second Major of the season so instead took up a role as an analyst for NBC Sports again.

And on Reid's first day back on Golf Channel broadcasts following her debut at the same event in 2023, the World No. 228 revisited the site of Nelly Korda's extraordinary 10 at Lancaster Country Club - the par-3 12th.

Earlier in the day, on what turned out to be by far the most difficult hole on the course, the World No.1 scored a 10 after dunking three golf balls into the water which guards the front of the steep downhill 161-yard hole.

Mel Reid (@melreidgolf) breaks down the tough par 3 12th at Lancaster, where bogey or worse was a common result Thursday at the @USWomensOpen. 🔎📺: Golf Central Live From the #USWomensOpen pic.twitter.com/O1OCPmLapfMay 31, 2024

So, Reid left the 'Golf Channel Live From' booth alongside host Kira K. Dixon and fellow analyst Brandel Chamblee to show what happened in more detail and explain to the viewing public the various complexities of dealing with that particular hole.

Reid's four-minute cameo featured her opinion on the 12th hole, a couple of throws of a golf ball to illustrate Korda's fourth, sixth, and eighth shots a few hours prior, and a helpful packet of data which proved just how tough the site was playing overall.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The response to said video - shared by Golf Channel on social media - was unanimously positive, with PGA Tour golfer Michael Kim first commenting that "Mel Reid is a natural" before noting that the hole's 3.8 average score on Thursday was "wild."

Renowned writer and analyst Matthew Dowd said: "what a fantastic job on this. Brava Mel Reid" while Big Randy from No Laying Up said: "Awesome segment. @melreidgolf is a big asset to the set, and I couldn’t agree with her more that No. 12 is a fabulous USWO par-3."

Meanwhile, several fans suggested the English pro-turned-analyst should be signed up on a permanent contract by a major broadcaster the moment Reid opts to give up her playing career.

One X user said: "if you haven’t signed @melreidgolf to every golf broadcast you possibly can what are we doing here... masterclass." Another said: "I like her. She should do men's events as well."

Hole 12…..She’s a beauty but played like a beast today. Enjoyed breaking this one down for you guys. See you all for round 2 tomorrow on @GolfChannel 🍿 https://t.co/Ise62FjnqpMay 31, 2024

Reid did suggest she would move into the media during a particularly difficult moment in 2022, when an injury affected her enjoyment of the game.

Speaking midway through the 2023 Women's PGA Championship, Reid revealed that she "legit quit" professional golf and was looking for a job in broadcasting before returning to her old job and rediscovering her love of competing.

Last June, she said: "I legit quit. When I got my injury, I tried to play through it, which I kind of felt I had to because I was losing my card, and then, yeah, we don't get money being on a medical...

"So yeah, in September I literally told Carly [Reid's wife], I'm going into media, like I'm going to be one of you guys, I'm not playing golf anymore. Then took a couple of months. I worked pretty much every day with Duncan, so massive credit to him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"With things like that, if you just give me a bit of space I do kind of work it out myself. I was just playing golf at home when I was kind of feeling fit, just with the boys at Atlantic Beach, and I just was enjoying it again.

"I was just enjoying -- I missed the competitiveness of it, and I thought right, okay, let's give it one more go. I've just been really enjoying myself this year."

Reid confirmed she would be returning for round two of the 2024 US Women's Open, where she is expected to produce more in-depth analysis should another key moment require her expertise.