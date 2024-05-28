US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two

The second women’s Major of the year is held at Lancaster Country Club, where most of the best players in the world tee it up for the chance to write their names into the history books.

Among them is defending champion Allisen Corpuz. In 2023, the American best Charley Hull and Jenny Shin at Pebble Beach to claim her maiden Major title.

She tees it up alongside Megan Schofill and KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin in the opening two rounds, with the three getting their challenges underway on Thursday at 8.02am ET (1.02pm BST), with the group’s second round beginning at 1.47pm ET (6.47pm BST).

While Corpuz is looking for back-to-back titles, the player to beat is undoubtedly Nelly Korda, who has six wins in 2024 so far, including the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship. She is in a group with Nasa Hataoka and Meghan Khang in the opening two rounds, and they get started at 8.13am ET (1.13pm BST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 1.58pm ET (6.58pm BST) in the second round.

Allisen Corpuz is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lydia Ko is just one victory away from entering the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she will be looking for a good start in her bid to get there this week. She is grouped with Charley Hull and Jin Young Ko. They get started at 8.24am ET (1.24pm BST) on Thursday and 2.09pm ET (7.09pm BST) on Friday.

Another strong group sees Lexi Thompson, who has announced she is retiring from professional golf at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, playing alongside Rose Zhang and Minjee Lee.

They get underway at 1.58pm ET (6.58pm BST) in the opening round, with a start time of 8.13am ET (1.13pm BST) in round two.

Below are the tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds of the US Women’s Open.

US Women's Open Tee Times - Notable Groups

EST (BST)

Round One

8.02am (1.02pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin

Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin 8.13am (1.13pm): Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang 8.24am (1.24pm): Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko 1.58pm (6.58pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

Round Two

8.13am (1.13pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee 1.47pm (6.47pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin

Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin 1.58pm (6.58pm): Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang 2.09pm (7.09pm): Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

Lexi Thompson has announced she will retire at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One

EST (BST)

1ST TEE/10TH TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman

Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman 6.56am (11.56am): Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai

Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai 7.07am (12.07pm): Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li

Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li 7.18am (12.18pm): Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno

Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno 7.29am (12.29pm): Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya

Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya 7.40am (12.40pm): Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler

Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler 7.51am (12.51pm): Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad

Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad 8.02am (1.02pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin

Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin 8.13am (1.13pm): Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang 8.24am (1.24pm): Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko 8.35am (1.35pm): Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin

Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin 8.46am (1.46pm): Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok

Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok 8.57am (1.57pm): Keeley Marx, Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen/Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Keeley Marx, Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen/Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde 12.30pm (5.30pm): Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi

Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi 12.41pm (5.41pm): Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds

Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds 12.52pm (5.52pm): Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa

Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa 1.03pm (6.03pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu 1.14pm (6.14pm): Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai

Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai 1.25pm (6.25pm): Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel

Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel 1.36pm (6.36pm): In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin

In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin 1.47pm (6.47pm): Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne

Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne 1.58pm (6.58pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im

Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im 2.09pm (7.09pm): Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim

Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim 2.20pm (7.20pm): Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen

Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen 2.31pm (7.31pm): Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura

Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura 2.42pm (7.42pm): Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz/Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two

EST (BST)

10TH TEE/1ST TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi

Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi 6.56am (11.56am): Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds

Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds 7.07am (12.07pm): Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa

Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa 7.18am (12.18pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu 7.29am (12.29pm): Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai

Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai 7.40am (12.40pm): Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel

Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel 7.51am (12.51pm): In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin

In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin 8.02am (1.02pm): Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne

Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne 8.13am (1.13pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im

Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im 8.24am (1.24pm): Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim

Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim 8.35am (1.35pm): Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen

Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen 8.46am (1.46pm): Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura

Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura 8.57am (1.57pm): Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz/Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz/Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 12.30pm (5.30pm): Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman

Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman 12.41pm (5.41pm): Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai

Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai 12.52pm (5.52pm): Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li

Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li 1.03pm (6.03pm): Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno

Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno 1.14pm (6.14pm): Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya

Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya 1.25pm (6.25pm): Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler

Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler 1.36pm (6.36pm): Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad

Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad 1.47pm (6.47pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin

Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin 1.58pm (6.58pm): Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang

Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang 2.09pm (7.09pm): Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko

Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko 2.20pm (7.20pm): Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin

Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin 2.31pm (7.31pm): Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok

Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok 2.42pm (7.42pm): Keeley Marx, Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen/Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde

How To Watch The US Women's Open In The US

All times EST

Thursday 30 May: 8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock) Friday 31 May: 8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock) Saturday 1 June: TBD-7.00pm (Peacock), 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC), 6.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel)

TBD-7.00pm (Peacock), 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC), 6.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel) Sunday 2 June: TBD-8.00pm (Peacock), 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-4.00pm (USA Netword), 4.00pm-7.00pm (NBC), 7.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)

How To Watch The US Women's Open In The UK

All times BST