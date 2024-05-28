US Women's Open Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
Nelly Korda is in a group with Nasa Hataoka and Meghan Khang in the opening two rounds of the US Women's Open
The second women’s Major of the year is held at Lancaster Country Club, where most of the best players in the world tee it up for the chance to write their names into the history books.
Among them is defending champion Allisen Corpuz. In 2023, the American best Charley Hull and Jenny Shin at Pebble Beach to claim her maiden Major title.
She tees it up alongside Megan Schofill and KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Ruoning Yin in the opening two rounds, with the three getting their challenges underway on Thursday at 8.02am ET (1.02pm BST), with the group’s second round beginning at 1.47pm ET (6.47pm BST).
While Corpuz is looking for back-to-back titles, the player to beat is undoubtedly Nelly Korda, who has six wins in 2024 so far, including the first Major of the year, the Chevron Championship. She is in a group with Nasa Hataoka and Meghan Khang in the opening two rounds, and they get started at 8.13am ET (1.13pm BST) in the opening round, with a tee time of 1.58pm ET (6.58pm BST) in the second round.
Lydia Ko is just one victory away from entering the LPGA Tour Hall of Fame, and she will be looking for a good start in her bid to get there this week. She is grouped with Charley Hull and Jin Young Ko. They get started at 8.24am ET (1.24pm BST) on Thursday and 2.09pm ET (7.09pm BST) on Friday.
Another strong group sees Lexi Thompson, who has announced she is retiring from professional golf at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, playing alongside Rose Zhang and Minjee Lee.
They get underway at 1.58pm ET (6.58pm BST) in the opening round, with a start time of 8.13am ET (1.13pm BST) in round two.
Below are the tee times and groupings for the opening two rounds of the US Women’s Open.
US Women's Open Tee Times - Notable Groups
EST (BST)
Round One
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee
Round Two
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round One
EST (BST)
1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman
- 6.56am (11.56am): Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai
- 7.07am (12.07pm): Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler
- 7.51am (12.51pm): Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok
- 8.57am (1.57pm): Keeley Marx, Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen/Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura
- 2.42pm (7.42pm): Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz/Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
US Women's Open Tee Times - Round Two
EST (BST)
10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Kimberly Dinh, Alexa Melton, Cynthia Lu/Sydnee Michaels, Samantha Brown, Savannah Vilaubi
- 6.56am (11.56am): Kristen Gillman, Asterisk Talley, Isabella Fierro/Amelie Zalsman, Harriet Lynch, Jean Reynolds
- 7.07am (12.07pm): Narin An, Steph Kyriacou, Yuri Yoshida/Madison Young, Ssu Chia Cheng, Junia Gabasa
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura, Rio Takeda/Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Jeongeun Lee6, Brittany Lang, A Lim Kim/Chiara Horder, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Kokona Sakurai
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Lucy Li, Alexa Pano, Hye-Jin Choi/Ryann O'Toole, Mone Inami, Sarah Schmelzel
- 7.51am (12.51pm): In Gee Chun, Latanna Stone, Danielle Kang/Ariya Jutanugarn, Kiara Romero, Jenny Shin
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Amy Yang, Atthaya Thitikul, Celine Boutier/Ally Ewing, Ashleigh Buhai, Megha Ganne
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee/Catherine Park, Carlota Ciganda, Jin Hee Im
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Brooke Henderson, Yuka Saso, Hannah Green/Georgia Hall, Mao Saigo, Su Ji Kim
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Alison Lee, Hae Ran Ryu, Lauren Coughlin/Ai Suzuki, Hyunkyung Park, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Esther Henseleit, Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Meadow/Arpichaya Yubol, Celine Borge, Ayako Kimura
- 8.57am (1.57pm): Pia Babnik, Amelia Lewis, Elina Sinz/Amiyu Ozeki, Yan Liu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- 12.30pm (5.30pm): Rachel Rohanna, Alana Uriell, Caroline Smith/Sophia Popov, Amelia Garvey, Kim Kaufman
- 12.41pm (5.41pm): Sabrina Iqbal, Yui Kawamoto, Jiwon Jeon/Lauren Stephenson, Caroline Inglis, Pei-Ying Tsai
- 12.52pm (5.52pm): Isi Gabsa, Maude-Aimée LeBlanc, Agathe Laisné/Elizabeth Szokol, Yuka Nii, Katie Li
- 1.03pm (6.03pm): Caroline Masson, Huai-Chien Hsu, Casandra Alexander/Sarah Kemp, Mariajo Uribe, Hinako Shibuno
- 1.14pm (6.14pm): Yealimi Noh, So Mi Lee, Áine Donegan/Alexandra Forsterling, Pimpisa Sisutham, Sora Kamiya
- 1.25pm (6.25pm): Bailey Tardy, Akie Iwai, Cheyenne Knight/Min Byeol Kim, Gemma Dryburgh, Maisie Filler
- 1.36pm (6.36pm): Anna Nordqvist, Sei Young Kim, Miyu Yamashita/Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant, Lottie Woad
- 1.47pm (6.47pm): Allisen Corpuz, Megan Schofill, Ruoning Yin/Gaby López, Ingrid Lindblad, Jiyai Shin
- 1.58pm (6.58pm): Leona Maguire, Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit/Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang
- 2.09pm (7.09pm): Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark, Hyo Joo Kim/Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko
- 2.20pm (7.20pm): Gabriela Ruffels, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela/Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Janet Lin, Angel Yin
- 2.31pm (7.31pm): Wichanee Meechai, Ruixin Liu, Saiki Fujita/Chisato Iwai, Adela Cernousek, Aditi Ashok
- 2.42pm (7.42pm): Keeley Marx, Sofia Garcia, Marissa Steen/Mariel Galdiano, Soo Bin Alicia Joo, Kaitlyn Papp Budde
How To Watch The US Women's Open In The US
All times EST
- Thursday 30 May: 8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Friday 31 May: 8.00am-7.30pm (Peacock), 11.00am-1.00pm (Golf Channel), 2.00pm-8.00pm (USA Network), 8.00pm-9.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
- Saturday 1 June: TBD-7.00pm (Peacock), 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC), 6.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel)
- Sunday 2 June: TBD-8.00pm (Peacock), 11.30am-1.30pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-4.00pm (USA Netword), 4.00pm-7.00pm (NBC), 7.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel)
How To Watch The US Women's Open In The UK
All times BST
- Thursday 30 May: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Mix), 5.00pm-6.00pm and 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Friday 31 May: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Mix), 5.00pm-6.00pm and 10.15pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Saturday 1 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 6.00pm-11.00pm, (Sky Sports Main Event)
- Sunday 2 June: 6.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Mix), 7.00pm-12.00am, (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
