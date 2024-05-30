Nelly Korda Makes 10 On A Par 3 In Nightmare US Women’s Open Start
Nelly Korda came into the week with six wins in her last seven starts - but faces a mountain to climb after a disastrous third hole
Nelly Korda's hopes of continuing her red-hot winning form at this week's US Women's Open went up in flames after only three holes of the first round.
Korda arrived at Lancaster Country Club for the second women's Major of the year as the heavy favourite having won six of her last seven starts. The historic run included claiming her second career Major at the Chevron Championship last month.
However, the World No.1's hopes of adding to that tally this week appear all but over after she carded a disastrous septuple-bogey ten on the par-3 12th hole, just her third hole of the day.
World No 1 women's golfer Nelly Korda cards a 10 (!) at the par-3 12th at the US Women's Open #OneOfUs pic.twitter.com/pknN91pLKTMay 30, 2024
Starting on the back nine, Korda bogeyed her opening hole before arriving on the 12th tee. A severe backlog meant the American's group was forced to wait a while before being able to hit their tee shots.
Korda's eventual tee shot flew the green, landing in the back bunker. With the green slopping away from the sand and towards the water, the 25-year-old faced a difficult up and down.
However, disaster struck when she found the water not once - or twice - but three times. Forced to take penalty drops on each occasion, she eventually two-putted for a seven-over-par ten. The score marks her highest single-hole score of her LPGA Tour career having previously made an eight on four occasions.
Another bogey followed on the par-4 15th to leave her +9 for the tournament at the time of writing and a whopping ten shots of the early leaders.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Korda was not the only player to struggle with the par-3 12th, with Colombia's Mariajo Uribe also making a sextuple-bogey nine having found the water on two occasions from the greenside rough beyond the green.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
'Winning The Ryder Cup At Bethpage Would Be One Of The Highest Achievements In My Career' – Rory McIlroy Talks Exclusively About His Ryder Cup Passion, Pinehurst, Leaving A Legacy And Defining Success
In this exclusive interview, four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy reflects on his career to date, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, the year's final two Majors and leaving a legacy...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
'We're Shoving It Down People's Throats' - Mackenzie Hughes Wants Pro Golf To End Unhealthy Focus On Money
Mackenzie Hughes is sick of men's professional golf's seemingly never-ending obsession with prize money
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I’m Proud Of Her’ – USGA CEO Mike Whan Praises ‘Courageous’ Lexi Thompson
Whan has backed Lexi Thompson’s decision to retire from full-time professional golf and paid tribute to the contribution to the game of the 29-year-old
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Joins List Of LPGA Stars To Retire Early
We look at some of the other players to have retired during their peak years after Lexi Thompson's decision to stop playing full-time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How The Largest Purse In Women's Golf Has Grown Over The Years
The US Women's Open announced a record-setting purse for the 2024 championship - a dramatic increase from only a handful of years ago
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
My 5 Picks To Win The US Women’s Open (And Why)
Here are five players I expect to be challenging for the Major trophy on Sunday at Lancaster Country Club
By Alison Root Published
-
How Well Do You Know The Harton S. Semple Trophy?
The Harton S. Semple Trophy, awarded to the US Women's Open champion, is one that every player wants to get their hands on
By Alison Root Published
-
'I Looked Up To Her' - LPGA Pros Pay Tribute To Retiring Lexi Thompson
Nelly Korda and defending US Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz paid tribute to Lexi Thompson after she announced her upcoming retirement
By Elliott Heath Published
-
10 Big Names Missing The US Women’s Open
Most of the world’s best are playing at the US Women’s Open, but some big names are missing from the second women’s Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson 'Very Content' With Decision To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The 29-year-old has opened up on her decision to retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season
By Mike Hall Published