McIlroy Wants To Focus On Birdies And Bogeys Instead Of The Boardroom After Merger Saga

Rory McIlroy would like to now focus on birdies and bogeys instead of the boardroom after suffering through the most uncomfortable he’s felt in a year in his post-merger press conference.

McIlroy had to face the music the day after the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) formed their unlikely partnership.

The Northern Irishman admits proposed chairman of the new golfing entity Yasir Al-Rumayyan is a “very smart, impressive man” but for now just wants to focus on golf.

As the main defender of the PGA Tour, many feel McIlroy was hung out to dry by Jay Monahan’s hugely surprising U-turn, and let his thoughts known on that and LIV Golf in an epic press conference ahead of the Canadian Open.

After shooting a one-under 71 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, McIlroy described facing the media after the merger as “the most uncomfortable I've felt in the last 12 months.”

The four-time Major champion is now seemingly sick of trying to get involved in off-course business matters after what has happened, and wants to now focus on golf.

“I wouldn't say I viewed the PGA Tour as through that altruism lens per se," said McIlroy. "I mean, at the end of the day, this is business and my job is playing golf at the end of the day.

“So the more that I can focus on that and focus on the birdies and the bogeys instead of the stuff that's happened in the boardroom I'll be much happier.”

There are differing views on just who now holds the balance of power within golf, as Monahan will remain as PGA Tour commissioner and become CEO of the new golfing entity, but Al-Rumayyan will be chairman.

McIlroy knows a bit about the governor of the Saudi PIF, and says he’s an avid golfer and very impressive businessman.

“I know Yasir,” said McIlroy. “I played a pro-am with Yasir in Dubai a few years ago. And then I've seen him - I was with him at a Formula 1 race randomly a couple years ago in Austin. I saw him in Dubai at the end of last year.

“So he's obviously been in and around the golf world and obviously the wider sports world. So he's sort of, he runs in the same circles as a lot of people that I know.

“I would say he's an avid golfer. I think he really does like the game of golf. He likes playing it. He's a very impressive man.

"Harvard Business School. Runs 7 or 800 billions worth of dollars and invested in a ton of different companies. He's a very smart, impressive man.”