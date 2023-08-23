McIlroy Going Back To Old Putter After Brief Scotty Cameron Stint

Rory McIlroy admitted ahead of the Tour Championship that he was considering a putter switch, and he does indeed now intend to go back to his old flat stick for the PGA Tour finale in Atlanta.

McIlroy used a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for the second successive tournament  as he shot 66 to finish fourth at the BMW Championship last week, but was still not comfortable on the greens.

So the four-time Major champion has gone back to his TaylorMade Spider for East Lake as he looks to overhaul Scottie Scheffler and successfully defend his FedEx Cup title.

McIlroy has tinkered with his putter repeatedly this season, even having caddie Harry Diamond get his putter shortened at a local golf shop recently - but he's now set to switch back to a putter he feels comfortable with.

"More than likely I'll probably go back to the Spider," McIlroy said ahead of the Tour Championship.

"I figured a couple things out last week, just with, like, aiming and some of the shorter putts and, you know, there was a lot of putts last week that had a lot of break on them from short distances, and I felt with the shorter line on the putter I just couldn't trust my aim as much as when I have the spider and have that slightly longer line.

"So, yeah, I practiced with it a good bit yesterday and it's a familiar feel. I've done really well with that putter over the last few years. 

"I've had some of my best putting weeks of my career at this golf course on these greens with that putter, so hopefully I can rekindle that again this week."

McIlroy tees off in the penultimate group on Thursday at seven-under by virtue of being third in the FedEx standings with leader Scheffler beginning at 10-under par.

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

