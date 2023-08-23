McIlroy Going Back To Old Putter After Brief Scotty Cameron Stint

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy admitted ahead of the Tour Championship that he was considering a putter switch, and he does indeed now intend to go back to his old flat stick for the PGA Tour finale in Atlanta.

McIlroy used a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 for the second successive tournament as he shot 66 to finish fourth at the BMW Championship last week, but was still not comfortable on the greens.

So the four-time Major champion has gone back to his TaylorMade Spider for East Lake as he looks to overhaul Scottie Scheffler and successfully defend his FedEx Cup title.

McIlroy has tinkered with his putter repeatedly this season, even having caddie Harry Diamond get his putter shortened at a local golf shop recently - but he's now set to switch back to a putter he feels comfortable with.

"More than likely I'll probably go back to the Spider," McIlroy said ahead of the Tour Championship.

"I figured a couple things out last week, just with, like, aiming and some of the shorter putts and, you know, there was a lot of putts last week that had a lot of break on them from short distances, and I felt with the shorter line on the putter I just couldn't trust my aim as much as when I have the spider and have that slightly longer line.

"So, yeah, I practiced with it a good bit yesterday and it's a familiar feel. I've done really well with that putter over the last few years.

"I've had some of my best putting weeks of my career at this golf course on these greens with that putter, so hopefully I can rekindle that again this week."

McIlroy tees off in the penultimate group on Thursday at seven-under by virtue of being third in the FedEx standings with leader Scheffler beginning at 10-under par.