Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times 2026: Final Round
With one round to play at Colonial Country Club, Eric Cole leads Ryan Gerard by one
A thrilling final round awaits in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where Eric Cole leads Ryan Gerard by one.
Cole produced a seven-under 63 in the third round to reach the top of the leaderboard at 12 under, having climbed 24 places from the beginning of the day to leave him in with an excellent chance of claiming his maiden PGA Tour title.
He is far from over the line yet, though, with Ryan Gerard just one behind him on 11 under following his round of 68 on Moving Day.
In a tie for third on 10 under is Mac Meissner. The three are in the final group with a tee time of 12.55pm EDT.
JJ Spaun is also on 10 under and in the penultimate group alongside Alex Smalley and Russell Henley, who are tied for fifth on nine under. They begin the final round at 12.44pm EDT.
One hour earlier, defending champion Ben Griffin, who is six back of Cole, tees it up alongside Andrew Putnam and A.J. Ewart.
Check out all the final round tee times below...
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Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Final Round
(All times EDT)
- 8.11am - Ryo Hisatsune, Tom Hoge, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 8.22am - Seamus Power, Luke Clanton, Lucas Glover
- 8.33am - Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen
- 8.44am - Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Takumi Kanaya
- 8.55am - Nick Dunlap, Kevin Roy, Matt McCarty
- 9.11am - Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin, Davis Riley
- 9.22am - Patrick Fishburn, Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston
- 9.33am - Rico Hoey, Adrien Saddier, Ricky Castillo
- 9.44am - Jeffrey Kang, Sahith Theegala, Taylor Moore
- 9.55am - Jackson Suber, Brandt Snedeker, Max Homa
- 10.11am - Keegan Bradley, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Andrew Novak
- 10.22am - Max McGreevy, Austin Smotherman, Kevin Yu
- 10.33am - Sam Stevens, Austin Eckroat, Adam Schenk
- 10.44am - Tom Kim, Keita Nakajima, Brice Garnett
- 10.55am - Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Davis Thompson
- 11.11am - Steven Fisk, Zach Bauchou, Michael Kim
- 11.22am - Matt Kuchar, Lee Hodges, Pierceson Coody
- 11.33am - Jordan Smith, Johnny Keefer, Chandler Blanchet
- 11.44am - Ben Griffin, Andrew Putnam, A.J. Ewart
- 11.55am - Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia, Brian Harman
- 12.11pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim, Gary Woodland
- 12.22pm - Michael Brennan, Michael Thorbjornsen, Justin Thomas
- 12.33pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Nico Echavarria, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12.44pm - J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley, Russell Henley
- 12.55pm - Eric Cole, Ryan Gerard, Mac Meissner
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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