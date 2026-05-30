Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times 2026: Final Round

A thrilling final round awaits in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where Eric Cole leads Ryan Gerard by one.

Cole produced a seven-under 63 in the third round to reach the top of the leaderboard at 12 under, having climbed 24 places from the beginning of the day to leave him in with an excellent chance of claiming his maiden PGA Tour title.

He is far from over the line yet, though, with Ryan Gerard just one behind him on 11 under following his round of 68 on Moving Day.

In a tie for third on 10 under is Mac Meissner. The three are in the final group with a tee time of 12.55pm EDT.

Ryan Gerard is aiming for his second PGA Tour win (Image credit: Getty Images)

JJ Spaun is also on 10 under and in the penultimate group alongside Alex Smalley and Russell Henley, who are tied for fifth on nine under. They begin the final round at 12.44pm EDT.

One hour earlier, defending champion Ben Griffin, who is six back of Cole, tees it up alongside Andrew Putnam and A.J. Ewart.

Check out all the final round tee times below...

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Charles Schwab Challenge Tee Times: Final Round

(All times EDT)