Matt Kuchar Ties Tiger Woods' Match Play Record With 36th Win
The oldest man in the WGC Match Play field defeated Si Woo Kim 7&6 to move alongside Tiger for most wins in the event
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Friday, Matt Kuchar made his own bit of history as the American moved alongside Tiger Woods for the most WGC Match Play victories, with 36.
Playing Si Woo Kim in the third and final group stage match, Kuchar dominated proceedings, as a 7&6 win gifted him a tie for the record at an event which was first established in 1999. Kuchar, who has two wins and one tie at Austin Country Club, safely moved through to the knockout stages on Saturday, and now has a career record at the tournament of 36 wins 11 losses and 5 ties.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Speaking about the record win, the oldest man in the WGC Match Play field stated: "(It) crossed my mind last night after I missed that six-footer to win the match. It's something -- coming in here, I had no idea. I had to be told. Certainly very cool. The point of this tournament is to keep winning matches, and I wanted to win this match to be able to move on to the 16s. So that was the main focus.
"Certainly, getting a chance to tie any record of Tiger's is an amazing thing. That's something I still find it hard to comprehend that I'm saying that, that I tied one of his records. So I'm hugely proud, pleased. There's 300 more records, I'm sure, to go, but it's a fun one to be able to say you've kind of got something you tied Tiger with."
One sad story though is that, once the final putt is holed on Sunday, the WGC Match Play will be no more. Recently, PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, stated that the event just did not fit into the 2024 schedule, which is set for a huge upheaval due to the upcoming changes to the elevated events.
Certainly Kuchar, who won this event in 2013, will miss this tournament, as the 44-year-old claimed that "I think these events are great. 72 holes of stroke play every week sometimes runs together a bit. I miss the old International at Castle Pines. I miss the Stableford format. I think it was fun to mix it up.
"Match play, I certainly love, as you would guess with a good record, something unique, something different to do. Yeah, I'm bummed this is the final year for it."
Having claimed his first victory in the tournament against Anthony Kim, Kuchar also currently shares second position in all-time matches played, with 52. In the last 16, he will now face two-time Match Play winner, Jason Day, with both men coming back to form after previous struggles.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Oceantee Premium Bamboo Tees Review
Our verdict on this collection of sustainable golf tees that should be easy to spot and last longer than a typical hardwood tee
By Joel Tadman • Published
-
Westwood Rubbishes Any Chance Of LIV Golf v PGA Tour Ryder Cup-Style Match
Lee Westwood told Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler that there is no chance of a LIV Golf v PGA Tour match
By Paul Higham • Published