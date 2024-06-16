Martin Kaymer’s US Open Future Uncertain As LIV Golfer’s 10-Year Exemption Ends

Martin Kaymer may have played his final US Open after carding a three-over for his final round at Pinehurst No.2.

Kaymer, the former world No.1 who won his second Major title at the 2014 US Open also held at Pinehurst, posted a 13-over 293 for his tournament after rounds of 70, 73, 77 and 73.

The LIV Golf player qualified for this year’s tournament due to his status as a former champion, but the US Open only grants its winners a 10-year exemption, meaning this year’s event was his last free entry into the Major.

If Kaymer wants to return and try to win his second US Open in the future, he will have to do it the old-fashioned way through qualifying.

Kaymer, who joined LIV Golf in 2022, hasn’t come close to reaching the form that saw him win the Players Championship and the US Open in 2014.

The 39-year-old German hasn’t won an event in a decade and has also struggled at LIV, finishing 49th of 50 players last season. He has also had his fair share of injuries in the last few years.

His future at the other Majors also looks uncertain, with LIV events not eligible for world ranking points.

He is currently ranked 1617th, a far cry from his eight-week reign at the top in 2011.

Kaymer hasn’t played at the Masters since 2019, and last competed at the Open Championship in 2021, where he missed the cut.

He will, however, be able to return to the PGA Championship whenever he wants as a former champion, with winners receiving a lifetime exemption into the tournament.

Kaymer won the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, beating Bubba Watson in a playoff.