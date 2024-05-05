Major Winner Receives Fourth Invitation To PGA Tour Signature Events
Webb Simpson is set for another Signature Event appearance, despite the American currently sat 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings
The 2024 PGA Tour calendar has seen a significant change, with the Signature Events proving a crucial point for those who want to advance up the FedEx Cup standings.
There are a number of ways to qualify for these $20 million Signature Events, with one of those ways being 'Sponsor exemptions', as each Signature Event has a certain amount of sponsor exemptions that they can grant to players that are not otherwise eligible for the Signature Event.
These sponsor exemptions are earmarked for PGA Tour members and, for the sixth Signature Event at the Wells Fargo Championship, a familiar name will be present as Webb Simpson has secured a fourth invite to the Signature Event tournament.
Prior to the Wells Fargo Championship, the former US Open winner has featured in seven PGA Tour tournaments in 2024, with three of those being Signature Events that he has been invited to.
Aside from the $20 million events, he has played in the Sony Open in Hawaii, Valspar Championship and Valero Texas Open. Simpson sits 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings, picking up 93 points and just over $330,000 in prize money.
According to reports, the former Major winner will join Gary Woodland in receiving an exemption at Quail Hollow. Simpson is a member of the course, as well as living near the seventh tee of the Wells Fargo Championship venue. Along with being a member of the PGA Tour, the 38-year-old is a Player-Director on the circuit and has been actively involved in dealings with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia following proposed merger plans announced in 2023.
Previously, the news of Simpson's invites into the tournaments has caused a stir amongst some players. Dylan Wu, who currently sits just outside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings, questioned the decision to offer Player Directors Adam Scott and Simpson sponsor exemptions into the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking at the time, the American stated via X/Twitter: “Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair. Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event. Seems suspect…..”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson Leaderboard And Live Updates - Taylor Pendrith Leads By One As He Searches For His First PGA Tour Title
The Canadian leads going into Sunday, as an interesting final day is in store at TPC Craig Ranch
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Greg Norman Insists LIV Golf Will Still Be In Operation After Prospective PGA Tour Deal And 'Well Past' Death Of 'Young' Yasir Al-Rumayyan
The LIV Golf CEO was discussing the circuit's future amid a potential deal between its backers - the Saudi PIF - and the PGA Tour, in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg
By Jonny Leighfield Published