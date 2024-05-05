Major Winner Receives Fourth Invitation To PGA Tour Signature Events

The 2024 PGA Tour calendar has seen a significant change, with the Signature Events proving a crucial point for those who want to advance up the FedEx Cup standings.

There are a number of ways to qualify for these $20 million Signature Events, with one of those ways being 'Sponsor exemptions', as each Signature Event has a certain amount of sponsor exemptions that they can grant to players that are not otherwise eligible for the Signature Event.

These sponsor exemptions are earmarked for PGA Tour members and, for the sixth Signature Event at the Wells Fargo Championship, a familiar name will be present as Webb Simpson has secured a fourth invite to the Signature Event tournament.

Simpson during the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prior to the Wells Fargo Championship, the former US Open winner has featured in seven PGA Tour tournaments in 2024, with three of those being Signature Events that he has been invited to.

Aside from the $20 million events, he has played in the Sony Open in Hawaii, Valspar Championship and Valero Texas Open. Simpson sits 143rd in the FedEx Cup standings, picking up 93 points and just over $330,000 in prize money.

According to reports, the former Major winner will join Gary Woodland in receiving an exemption at Quail Hollow. Simpson is a member of the course, as well as living near the seventh tee of the Wells Fargo Championship venue. Along with being a member of the PGA Tour, the 38-year-old is a Player-Director on the circuit and has been actively involved in dealings with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia following proposed merger plans announced in 2023.

Previously, the news of Simpson's invites into the tournaments has caused a stir amongst some players. Dylan Wu, who currently sits just outside the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings, questioned the decision to offer Player Directors Adam Scott and Simpson sponsor exemptions into the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking at the time, the American stated via X/Twitter: “Great players and major champions. I can’t say much because I missed the cut hard this week but getting more than one sponsor exemption into elevated events doesn’t seem fair. Seems like if you’re a player director, you’ll get an invite into an elevated event. Seems suspect…..”