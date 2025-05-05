‘I Hate It’ – Erik Van Rooyen Criticizes Signature Events After Securing Last-Gasp Place At Truist Championship
The South African’s runner-up finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson means he’s in the field for the signature event – but he’s far from a fan of the format
Erik van Rooyen could only finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler as he cruised to his first title of 2025 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
However, the eight-shot deficit that brought the South African his best placing since he won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship came with a significant benefit - a place in next week’s signature event, the Truist Championship.
That’s because of the Aon Swing 5, a competition that rewards players who have accumulated the most FedEx Cup points in full-field tournaments with a place in the next signature event. For his finish at TPC Craig Ranch, van Rooyen collected 300 FedEx Cup points, which was enough to see him earn his spot at the last opportunity.
Following the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where van Rooyen also won over $1m in prize money, he admitted that he hadn’t been aware he could qualify for the Philadelphia Cricket Club tournament by finishing runner-up.
He said: “Yeah, I didn't know. We were about to go home. My mom and dad are in from South Africa, so we were going to go home and relax a bit. That's a fun problem to have. Looking forward to playing golf there. I love the golf in that part of the world. I don't know much about the golf course yet, but yeah, again, it's a good problem to have.”
While van Rooyen will take his place among a select group of PGA Tour stars in the field, who will each claim a share of the $20m in the no-cut event, the 35-year-old didn’t hold back on his feelings after qualifying for it.
“How honest do you want me to be?” he asked. “I hate it. I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It's so deep.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“I get that you've got the Scotties of the world, the Rorys of the world, and people want to see them, it's entertaining. Like the PGA Championship coming up, for example, I think it's the strongest field in the game, similar to The Players. I love competing, so selfishly I want to compete against those guys. Again, really proud of playing my way into it.”
Along with van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Hojgaard will also take their places at the Truist Championship thanks to the Aon Swing 5, although one player who will be missing is Scheffler, who has opted to skip the event, which comes one week before the PGA Championship.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Cruises To First Title Of 2025 At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The World No.1 was in dominant form as he completed a wire-to-wire victory in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
-
Haeran Ryu Seals Wire-To-Wire Win In Black Desert Championship For Third LPGA Tour Title
The South Korean produced a dominant display in the final round to win by five over Esther Henseleit and Ruoning Yin
-
Scottie Scheffler Cruises To First Title Of 2025 At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The World No.1 was in dominant form as he completed a wire-to-wire victory in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
-
Davis Riley Assessed Two-Stroke Penalty After Rangefinder Incident At CJ Cup Byron Nelson
The two-time PGA Tour winner self-reported his mistake, leaving him facing a battle to make the cut
-
Rory McIlroy Says PGA Tour PIF Deal Is Needed 'For The Health Of The Professional Game' In The Long Term
The Masters champion has admitted that a deal to bring the game together would be beneficial in the long run, but that there's no urgency on the PGA Tour's part
-
Scottie Scheffler Skips Signature Event Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.1 is set to skip the sixth Signature Event of the season at Philadelphia Cricket Club, with Scheffler not listed in the Truist Championship field
-
Another CJ Cup Byron Nelson Withdrawal As Injured Matt Wallace Pulls Out
Matt Wallace had to add his name to the list of withdrawals from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as a neck injury forced him out during his second round
-
‘It Wasn’t An Easy Talk’ - Collin Morikawa Opens Up On Surprise Caddie Switch
Collin Morikawa says his results on the course were not the reason he split with long-time caddie JJ Jakovac
-
Home Advantage Helps George Bryan Join Brother Wesley In US Open Final Qualifying
George Bryan made home advantage count as he won a local qualifying event to join brother Wesley in Final Qualifying for the 2025 US Open
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Weather Watch: Could Flood Warnings And Thunderstorms Hinder Scheffler's Bid For First Victory Of 2025?
After TPC Craig Ranch was evacuated on the eve of the tournament, watch out for thunderstorms and flood warnings at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson