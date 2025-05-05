‘I Hate It’ – Erik Van Rooyen Criticizes Signature Events After Securing Last-Gasp Place At Truist Championship

The South African’s runner-up finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson means he’s in the field for the signature event – but he’s far from a fan of the format

Erik Van Rooyen takes a shot at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Erik van Rooyen has criticized signature events, despite qualifying for the Truist Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

Erik van Rooyen could only finish runner-up to Scottie Scheffler as he cruised to his first title of 2025 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

However, the eight-shot deficit that brought the South African his best placing since he won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship came with a significant benefit - a place in next week’s signature event, the Truist Championship.

That’s because of the Aon Swing 5, a competition that rewards players who have accumulated the most FedEx Cup points in full-field tournaments with a place in the next signature event. For his finish at TPC Craig Ranch, van Rooyen collected 300 FedEx Cup points, which was enough to see him earn his spot at the last opportunity.

Following the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where van Rooyen also won over $1m in prize money, he admitted that he hadn’t been aware he could qualify for the Philadelphia Cricket Club tournament by finishing runner-up.

He said: “Yeah, I didn't know. We were about to go home. My mom and dad are in from South Africa, so we were going to go home and relax a bit. That's a fun problem to have. Looking forward to playing golf there. I love the golf in that part of the world. I don't know much about the golf course yet, but yeah, again, it's a good problem to have.”

While van Rooyen will take his place among a select group of PGA Tour stars in the field, who will each claim a share of the $20m in the no-cut event, the 35-year-old didn’t hold back on his feelings after qualifying for it.

Scottie Scheffler poses for a photo with the CJ Cup Byron Nelson trophy

Scottie Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, but Erik van Rooyen earned a place in the Truist Championship for his runner-up placing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“How honest do you want me to be?” he asked. “I hate it. I strongly believe that the strongest fields are the ones with the most players in them. The guys on the PGA Tour are so good. It's so deep.

“I get that you've got the Scotties of the world, the Rorys of the world, and people want to see them, it's entertaining. Like the PGA Championship coming up, for example, I think it's the strongest field in the game, similar to The Players. I love competing, so selfishly I want to compete against those guys. Again, really proud of playing my way into it.”

Along with van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Sam Stevens, Michael Thorbjornsen and Rasmus Hojgaard will also take their places at the Truist Championship thanks to the Aon Swing 5, although one player who will be missing is Scheffler, who has opted to skip the event, which comes one week before the PGA Championship.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸