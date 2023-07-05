Majesticks GC LIV Team To Have Digital Golf Bags After Third Sponsorship Deal In As Many Weeks
The LIV Golf team will have digital billboards on their golf bags after agreeing a new sponsorship deal
Majesticks GC have announced their third sponsorship deal in the past two weeks, with this one seeing them carry unique golf bags with digital billboards built in.
The new deal with Seamless Digital means that each of the team's players' bags will show different logos and slogans from their various sponsors, having recently signed an apparel deal with Redvanly and a sponsorship agreement with crypto company OKX.
Seamless Digital’s 'dynamic advertising technology' gives the ability to change the branding on golf bags in real time and is said to give brands the opportunity for 'campaign-led messaging'. The technology, first developed and applied in Formula 1, is a first in the world in golf.
Very cool feature unveiled by @MajesticksGC today — digital billboard on their golf bags.Said co-captain @IanJamesPoulter: “Definitely groundbreaking. Not something we’ve seen before on golf bags.” pic.twitter.com/BTM4e1L59zJuly 5, 2023
Majesticks GC is co-captained by Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, with the fourth player this week Laurie Canter.
Canter, who made it through Final Qualifying for the 151st Open on Tuesday, is currently standing in for the injured Sam Horsfield.
The team will be the home favourites this week in Hertfordshire for the LIV Golf London tournament at the Centurion Club, scene of the inaugural LIV events last June.
“I have enjoyed inputting into the research and development with Seamless Digital to bring dynamic branding technology to golf," Ian Poulter said.
"Everyone knows my love for F1 and at every opportunity I have looked to see what learnings we can take from the pinnacle of motorsport and apply to our team and sport.
“I can’t wait to use the first digital golf bag this weekend alongside my teammates and to see the reaction of fans, fellow players and our commercial partners.”
The Majesticks are currently 11th in the LIV Golf League standings.
