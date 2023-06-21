LIV Golf's Majesticks GC Agrees Sponsorship Deal

LIV Golf Team Majesticks GC has secured its first official global sponsor, crypto exchange OKX.

The team, which is co-captained by Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, will wear the OKX logo on its kits and will collaborate to offer “innovative Web3 engagement opportunities and fan experiences to a global audience at the League's tournaments.”

The move marks the first time a Web3 company has sponsored a LIV Golf team and comes during a mid-season break before the next tournament begins at Valderrama in Spain at the end of June.

Poulter, who has previously been sponsored by the company, explained the sponsorship will bring several benefits to the team. He said: “Having been an OKX Ambassador, I know that the company brings passion, technological expertise and creative thinking to everything it does. That's why I'm so excited to welcome OKX as the first official global sponsor for Majesticks GC.

“We both have ambitions not only to win but to challenge the status quo. The partnership will result in some amazing experiences for fans to go behind-the-scenes with us as we pursue our mission to make a difference both on and off the course."

Ian Poulter says the partnership will result in "some amazing experiences for fans" (Image credit: Getty Images)

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique was equally enthusiastic about the linkup. He said: “Golf captivates people around the world, however, its reach can be magnified if we dare to think big about fan engagement, inclusivity and truly unique partnership activations that use Web3 to amaze and inspire.

“This is what we're shooting for with Majesticks GC, a top-tier team in the LIV Golf League that exemplifies our values and ambitions. We look forward to working with Majesticks on some very exciting things in the near future which will showcase our strengths.”

There has been an emphasis within LIV Golf for its 12 teams to grow its franchises during 2023, with sponsorship and fan engagement at the forefront of those ambitions, and Majesticks GC Team Principal James Dunkley said that makes the partnership a perfect fit.

He said: “We are delighted to announce this groundbreaking partnership with OKX, which is the most innovative brand in Web3. We have worked with OKX previously through its sponsorship of Ian Poulter, and we’re excited to leverage its creativity and Web3 technology experience to create some great fan-focused activations.”

Earlier in June, the Saudi Public Investment fund that finances LIV Golf partnered with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour to create a new entity to drive the game forward. While details on how the future of elite golf will unfold have yet to be revealed, some have speculated that it could mean LIV Golf’s days are numbered.

However, Majesticks GC’s deal with OKX suggests that plans to grow the circuit remain on track. That is consistent with the message LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman reportedly had for staff after the merger deal was announced, saying: "LIV is and will continue to be a standalone enterprise. Our business model will not change. We changed history and we're not going anywhere."

OKX is the second largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume and also has interests in other sports, including as partners of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Majesticks GC, which also features Laurie Canter as a temporary replacement for the injured Sam Horsfield, is currently 11th in the team standings with seven tournaments to play.