Magical Kenya Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

‘The Magical Kenya Open takes place at Muthaiga Golf Club, where Ashan Wu returns to defend the title he won last year.

The Chinese player produced a short game masterclass in 2022 to win by four shots over Canadian Aaron Cockerill, German Hurly Long and South African Thriston Lawrence. However, while there is no Lawrence this year, the other runners-up return too.

While Wu eventually won in commanding style, he didn’t have it all his own way, and started the final round four shots behind Scot Ewen Ferguson. However, the Scot's lead soon dissipated and, eventually, Ferguson finished tied for eighth. He returns this year, hoping to improve on that performance.

It’s another Scot who is particularly fancied to do well though. World No.94 Robert MacIntyre is yet to post a top 10 finish in 2023, but with Ryder Cup points up for grabs, he will be hoping to recover the form that saw him win last September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year's biennial tournament, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

World No.82 Adrian Otaegui has also shown what he’s capable of in recent months, with a dominant performance in October’s Andalucia Masters and runner-up in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship. The Spaniard will be confident of another strong showing this week. Elsewhere, Frenchman Antoine Rozner has produced top 10 finishes in his last two tournaments and will hope to continue that good run of form this week.

Another former winner since the tournamens was added to the DP World Tour schedule in 2019 is South African Justin Harding. He won by two shots in 2021 ahead of Kurt Kitayama, who claimed an enthralling win in last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. Harding returns this week hoping to for this third DP World Tour triumph.

Most recently on the DP World Tour, German Marcel Siem won his first title in over eight years Hero Indian Open, and he is looking to continue that momentum this week. Meanwhile, another German fancied to do well is Alexander Knappe, whose tie for sixth in that tournament and tie for third in the Thailand Classic that preceded it suggests he’s perfectly poised to compete well again in a relatively weak field.

Elsewhere, there’s also a place for Englishman Laurie Canter, who replaced Martin Kaymer in the opening tournament of the LIV Golf season at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.

Players will be competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will earn $340,000 while the runner-up will win $220,000.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

Magical Kenya Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Magical Kenya Open Field 2023

Aaron Cockerill

Adel Taufiq Balala

Adri Arnaus

Adrian Otaegui

Adrien Saddier

Aguri Iwasaki

Alejandro Cañizares

Alejandro Del Rey

Alexander Knappe

Alexander Levy

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Andrew Wilson

Angel Hidalgo

Antoine Rozner

Ashley Chesters

Ashun Wu

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Blake Windred

Borja Virto

Brandon Stone

Bryce Easton

J Wangai

Calum Hill

Casey Jarvis

Christoffer Bring

Christopher Mivis

Connor Syme

Craig Howie

Daniel Brown

Daniel Kiragu

Daniel Nduva

Daniel Van Tonder

Darius Van Driel

Darren Fichardt

David Howell

David Ravetto

Dennis Maara

Deon Germishuys

Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

Dylan Mostert

Edoardo Molinari

Elias Bertheussen

Emilio Cuartero Blanco

Ewen Ferguson

Francesco Laporta

Frederic Lacroix

Garrick Porteous

Gary Hurley

Gary Stal

Gavin Green

Grant Forrest

Greg Snow

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Gunner Wiebe

Hennie Du Plessis

Henric Sturehed

Hurly Long

Jaco Prinsloo

Jacques Kruyswijk

James Morrison

Jannik De Bruyn

Jastas Madoya Asena

Javier Sainz

Jay Singh Sandhu

Jayden Schaper

JC Ritchie

Jens Fahrbring

Jeong weon Ko

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Joakim Lagergren

Joël Stalter

Johannes Veerman

John Axelsen

John Catlin

John Lejirma

John Murphy

Jorge Campillo

Joshua Lee

Julien Brun

Julien Guerrier

Justin Harding

Justin Walters

Keenan Davidse

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Laurie Canter

Liam Johnston

Lorenzo Gagli

Louis De Jager

Lucas Bjerregaard

Lukas Nemecz

Ma Chengyao

Manu Gandas

Marcel Siem

Marcus Armitage

Marcus Kinhult

Martin Simonsen

Masahiro Kawamura

Mateusz Gradecki

Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Maximilian Schmitt

Mikael Lundberg

Mike Kisia

Mutahi Kibugu

Nacho Elvira

Nick Bachem

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Niklas Lemke

Niklas Nørgaard

Njoroge Kibugu

Oliver Bekker

Oliver Farr

Oliver Fisher

Oliver Wilson

Pavan Sagoo

Pedro Figueiredo

Pierre Pineau

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Renato Paratore

Rhys Enoch

Ricardo Gouveia

Ricardo Santos

Richard Mcevoy

Richie Ramsay

Rikuya Hoshino

Robert Macintyre

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Robson Chinhoi

Romain Langasque

Ronald Rugumayo

Ryo Hisatsune

Sam Hutsby

Samuel Njoroge

Sandy Scott

Santiago Tarrio

Shaun Norris

Shubhankar Sharma

Simon Forsström

Simon Ngige Mburu

Stephen Gallacher

Steven Brown

Thomas Aiken

Tobias Edén

Toby Tree

Todd Clements

Tom Lewis

Tom Mckibbin

Tom Murray

Tom Vaillant

Tristen Strydom

Velten Meyer

Visitor Mapwanya

Wil Besseling

Wilco Nienaber

Yan Wei Liu

