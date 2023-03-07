Magical Kenya Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
Ashan Wu returns to defend his title at Muthaiga Golf Club as players compete for a purse of $2m
‘The Magical Kenya Open takes place at Muthaiga Golf Club, where Ashan Wu returns to defend the title he won last year.
The Chinese player produced a short game masterclass in 2022 to win by four shots over Canadian Aaron Cockerill, German Hurly Long and South African Thriston Lawrence. However, while there is no Lawrence this year, the other runners-up return too.
While Wu eventually won in commanding style, he didn’t have it all his own way, and started the final round four shots behind Scot Ewen Ferguson. However, the Scot's lead soon dissipated and, eventually, Ferguson finished tied for eighth. He returns this year, hoping to improve on that performance.
It’s another Scot who is particularly fancied to do well though. World No.94 Robert MacIntyre is yet to post a top 10 finish in 2023, but with Ryder Cup points up for grabs, he will be hoping to recover the form that saw him win last September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year's biennial tournament, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
World No.82 Adrian Otaegui has also shown what he’s capable of in recent months, with a dominant performance in October’s Andalucia Masters and runner-up in December’s Alfred Dunhill Championship. The Spaniard will be confident of another strong showing this week. Elsewhere, Frenchman Antoine Rozner has produced top 10 finishes in his last two tournaments and will hope to continue that good run of form this week.
Another former winner since the tournamens was added to the DP World Tour schedule in 2019 is South African Justin Harding. He won by two shots in 2021 ahead of Kurt Kitayama, who claimed an enthralling win in last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour. Harding returns this week hoping to for this third DP World Tour triumph.
Most recently on the DP World Tour, German Marcel Siem won his first title in over eight years Hero Indian Open, and he is looking to continue that momentum this week. Meanwhile, another German fancied to do well is Alexander Knappe, whose tie for sixth in that tournament and tie for third in the Thailand Classic that preceded it suggests he’s perfectly poised to compete well again in a relatively weak field.
Elsewhere, there’s also a place for Englishman Laurie Canter, who replaced Martin Kaymer in the opening tournament of the LIV Golf season at El Camaleon Golf Club in Mexico.
Players will be competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will earn $340,000 while the runner-up will win $220,000.
Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.
Magical Kenya Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Magical Kenya Open Field 2023
- Aaron Cockerill
- Adel Taufiq Balala
- Adri Arnaus
- Adrian Otaegui
- Adrien Saddier
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Alexander Knappe
- Alexander Levy
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Andrew Wilson
- Angel Hidalgo
- Antoine Rozner
- Ashley Chesters
- Ashun Wu
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Blake Windred
- Borja Virto
- Brandon Stone
- Bryce Easton
- J Wangai
- Calum Hill
- Casey Jarvis
- Christoffer Bring
- Christopher Mivis
- Connor Syme
- Craig Howie
- Daniel Brown
- Daniel Kiragu
- Daniel Nduva
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Darius Van Driel
- Darren Fichardt
- David Howell
- David Ravetto
- Dennis Maara
- Deon Germishuys
- Dismas Indiza Anyonyi
- Dylan Mostert
- Edoardo Molinari
- Elias Bertheussen
- Emilio Cuartero Blanco
- Ewen Ferguson
- Francesco Laporta
- Frederic Lacroix
- Garrick Porteous
- Gary Hurley
- Gary Stal
- Gavin Green
- Grant Forrest
- Greg Snow
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Gunner Wiebe
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Henric Sturehed
- Hurly Long
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- James Morrison
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Jastas Madoya Asena
- Javier Sainz
- Jay Singh Sandhu
- Jayden Schaper
- JC Ritchie
- Jens Fahrbring
- Jeong weon Ko
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Joakim Lagergren
- Joël Stalter
- Johannes Veerman
- John Axelsen
- John Catlin
- John Lejirma
- John Murphy
- Jorge Campillo
- Joshua Lee
- Julien Brun
- Julien Guerrier
- Justin Harding
- Justin Walters
- Keenan Davidse
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Laurie Canter
- Liam Johnston
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Louis De Jager
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Lukas Nemecz
- Ma Chengyao
- Manu Gandas
- Marcel Siem
- Marcus Armitage
- Marcus Kinhult
- Martin Simonsen
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Matthew Baldwin
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Mikael Lundberg
- Mike Kisia
- Mutahi Kibugu
- Nacho Elvira
- Nick Bachem
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Niklas Lemke
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Njoroge Kibugu
- Oliver Bekker
- Oliver Farr
- Oliver Fisher
- Oliver Wilson
- Pavan Sagoo
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Pierre Pineau
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Renato Paratore
- Rhys Enoch
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Ricardo Santos
- Richard Mcevoy
- Richie Ramsay
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Robert Macintyre
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Robson Chinhoi
- Romain Langasque
- Ronald Rugumayo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Sam Hutsby
- Samuel Njoroge
- Sandy Scott
- Santiago Tarrio
- Shaun Norris
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Simon Forsström
- Simon Ngige Mburu
- Stephen Gallacher
- Steven Brown
- Thomas Aiken
- Tobias Edén
- Toby Tree
- Todd Clements
- Tom Lewis
- Tom Mckibbin
- Tom Murray
- Tom Vaillant
- Tristen Strydom
- Velten Meyer
- Visitor Mapwanya
- Wil Besseling
- Wilco Nienaber
- Yan Wei Liu
Who's In The Field For Magical Kenya Open?
Defending champion Ashan Wu returns, while Robert MacIntyre is among the favourites to claim the title. Marcel Siem, who won the Hero Indian Open in the previous DP World Tour event, also plays.
What Is The Prize Money For The Magical Kenya Open?
The tournament offers a purse of $2m. That's the same amount that was available in the Hero Indian Open held two weeks ago. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up claiming $220,000.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
