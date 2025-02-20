World No.1 Amateur Luke Clanton Signs With Nike Golf
The University of Florida star has released a video on his Instagram account revealing he has signed a deal with Nike Golf
World No.1 amateur Luke Clanton has announced he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike Golf.
The Florida State University junior revealed the news in a video on his Instagram account which shows footage of him as a baby before taking viewers through a highlights reel of some of his early years in golf, including playing as a youngster and standing beside the Payne Stewart statue at Pinehurst No.2, mimicking his famous celebratory fist pump after he won the 1999 US Open.
A post shared by Luke Clanton (@lukeclanton)
A photo posted by on
It was at the same Major where Clanton really announced himself to the world – and at the same course – when he finished T41 at the 2024 edition.
However, that was just the start. The following month, he became the first amateur in 66 years to finish in the top 10 in successive PGA Tour events, carding T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic then almost winning the John Deere Classic before finishing runner-up behind Davis Thompson.
He then finished fifth at the Wyndham Championship before another runner-up at the RSM Classic. That saw him head into the top 100 of the world rankings for the first time.
The new year has started in a similar vein for Clanton, and he came agonizingly close to earning a PGA Tour card in February’s WM Phoenix Open.
Clanton was in the running for a PGA Tour card thanks to the PGA Tour University Accelerated program, which awards points based on players’ accomplishments in college, amateur and professional tournaments.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer's guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 21-year-old needed one more point to secure his card, and he would have earned it had he made the cut. However, needing a birdie on the final hole to reach the weekend, the all-important putt rolled narrowly wide of the hole.
Despite that disappointment, it is surely a matter of when and not if Clanton secures his card, while he seems set for a glittering professional career whenever he leaves the amateur game behind – a view clearly shared by Nike Golf.
Clanton’s deal means he follows in the footsteps of many superstars who have linked up with the brand through the years, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood and Nelly Korda currently signed with them.
However, the most famous of all is Tiger Woods, who signed his Nike contract shortly after he turned professional in 1996 after winning that year’s US Amateur, and stayed with the company for 27 years.
Of course, only time will tell if Clanton, who signed a NIL deal last July, goes on to have a similar career to the huge names on Nike’s current roster, but if the way he has taken to the big tournaments is anything to go by, there’s surely an excellent chance he will.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
