Ludvig Aberg Is Not Quite Ready To Build The Dream Florida Mansion Just Yet After Revealing He Is Making Fellow Tour Pro His Roommate

The life of Ludvig Aberg continues to be all change. In the past two years, the Swedish golfer has twice claimed the Ben Hogan award for best collegiate player in the United States while at Texas Tech, he has turned professional after graduating top of the PGA Tour University rankings, and he's won maiden titles on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. Oh, and he helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup on debut.

But despite the astronomical rise to stardom and all of the financial reward that comes with it, Aberg is not quite ready to start building his dream mansion next to the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in Jupiter, Florida just yet.

Instead, golf's latest young darling is remaining as level-headed as he seems - announcing after a record-breaking victory at the RSM Classic that he would be renting a room from fellow Swedish star, Vincent Norrman ahead of the 2024 PGA Tour campaign.

Aberg attended Texas Tech between 2019 and 2022 but quipped that "everything is a long way from Lubbock" - his former college base in Texas - and suggested a move was required from a practical point of view as the 24-year-old's career moves on to the next stage.

Stating that he would be relocating away from his "second home," Aberg said: "So I'm moving to Tallahassee, Florida. One of my good friends, Vincent Norrman, who also plays out here [on the PGA Tour], he asked me if I wanted to hop in his guest room and I said yeah. So he's going to be my landlord for a little bit.

"It will be nice to kind of keep that social connection and social network that I had in college and to stay with him for a little bit."

Vincent Norrman holds up the Irish Open trophy after a win on the DP World Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Norrman and Aberg will ply the majority of their trade on the PGA Tour in 2024, with the pair having finished 82nd and 53rd in the FedEx Cup Fall rankings to close the current term out.

Norrman - who is 75th in the OWGR and has one PGA Tour title to his name - featured in the DP World Tour Championship last week and finished in a tie for 27th as his fellow Scandinavian Nicolai Hojgaard claimed the top prize ahead of another Nordic golfer, Viktor Hovland.

Norrman's current partner Frida Kinhult plays on the LPGA Tour while her brother Marcus Kinhult is a DP World Tour winner - having lifted the 2019 British Masters crown at just 22 years old.