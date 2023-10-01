Who Was The Ryder Cup MVP? How Many Points Every Player Scored At Marco Simone
Half of Team Europe went at over .500 for the week while only one Team USA member was able to do the same
Rory McIlroy was the 2023 Ryder Cup MVP after churning out four points from a possible five for Team Europe at Marco Simone.
It was the World No.2's best Ryder Cup to date, having more than made up for a poor personal display at Whistling Straits in 2021.
Before the event began, McIlroy said he wanted to lead the men in blue to victory - a quest he certainly accomplished with the help of Tyrrell Hatton and Viktor Hovland, who also enjoyed a stellar week in the Italian capital courtesy of 3.5 points from four and five matches, respectively.
The heroic trio's impact went a long way to helping Team Europe maintain Team USA's miserable away record at the Ryder Cup courtesy of a dominant 16.5-11.5 success.
On the other side of the tee box, Max Homa produced Team USA's stand-out performance via 3.5 points from five matches - a full 1.5 points more than anyone else in stars and stripes managed.
Unfortunately for Zach Johnson's men, Homa's defiance could do nothing to prevent Luke Donald's dozen from romping home in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans.
A 4-0 opening foursomes session - combined with a gritty fightback in three of Friday's quartet of fourballs clashes - pushed the Europeans into an excellent position after the first day, and that advantage was increased on Saturday despite a first session victory for the Americans late on.
And despite the contest looking like it could be heading down to the wire as the shadows lengthened in the Italian countryside, singles Sunday ended in a 6-6 draw to leave Team Europe with a five-point victory.
But who played the biggest part in Europe's seventh home win in a row? We take a look at the key players and point-scorers involved in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
2023 Ryder Cup Player Points
TEAM EUROPE
- Rory McIlroy: 4 points/5 matches
- Tyrell Hatton: 3.5/4
- Viktor Hovland: 3.5/5
- Tommy Fleetwood: 3/4
- Jon Rahm: 3/4
- Robert MacIntyre: 2.5/3
- Ludvig Aberg: 2/4
- Shane Lowry: 1.5/3
- Justin Rose: 1.5/3
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 1/3
- Sepp Straka: 1/3
- Nicolai Hojgaard: 0.5/3
TEAM USA
- Max Homa: 3.5 points/5 matches
- Patrick Cantlay: 2/4
- Brian Harman: 2/4
- Wyndham Clark: 1.5/3
- Brooks Koepka: 1.5/3
- Justin Thomas: 1.5/4
- Sam Burns: 1/3
- Collin Morikawa: 1/4
- Xander Schauffele: 1/4
- Scottie Scheffler: 1/4
- Jordan Spieth: 1/4
- Rickie Fowler: 0/2
2023 Ryder Cup Session Breakdown
Friday Foursomes: Europe 4 USA 0
- Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3
- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3
- Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry defeated Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler 2&1
- Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay 2&1
Friday Fourballs: Europe 2.5 USA 1.5
- Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton TIED with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
- Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard TIED with Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre TIED with Max Homa and Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick defeated Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3
Saturday Foursomes: Europe 3 USA 1
- Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeated Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 2&1
- Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg defeated Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler 9&7
- Max Homa and Brian Harman defeated Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka 4&2
- Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele 2&1
Saturday Fourballs: Europe 1 USA 3
- Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa defeated Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland 4&3
- Max Homa and Brian Harman defeated Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard 2&1
- Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre defeated Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth 3&2
- Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark defeated Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick 1UP
Sunday Singles: Europe 6 USA 6
- Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler TIED
- Viktor Hovland defeated Collin Morikawa 4&3
- Patrick Cantlay defeated Justin Rose 2&1
- Rory McIlroy defeated Sam Burns 3&1
- Max Homa defeated Matt Fitzpatrick 1UP
- Tyrrell Hatton defeated Brian Harman 3&2
- Brooks Koepka defeated Ludvig Aberg 3&2
- Justin Thomas defeated Sepp Straka 2UP
- Xander Schauffele defeated Nicolai Hojgaard 3&2
- Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth TIED
- Tommy Fleetwood defeated Rickie Fowler 3&1
- Robert MacIntyre defeated Wyndham Clark 2&1
2023 Ryder Cup Final Score: Europe 16.5 USA 11.5
-
