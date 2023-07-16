Barbasol Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Major Champion Chasing PGA Tour Rookie

Welcome to live updates from the final round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship as PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone looks to land his maiden victory. The 30-year-old leads by one after a stunning Saturday 63 but is up against a former Major champion in Lucas Glover as well as a host of other eager challengers.
Barbasol Championship leaderboard
- -17 Cone
- -16 Glover, Norman
- -15 Saddier
- -14 Kimsey, Schaper
A host of other challengers are lurking - it's all to play for...