Barbasol Championship Leaderboard, Live Updates: Major Champion Chasing PGA Tour Rookie

Live updates from the final round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship

Andrew Wright
By Andrew Wright
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone looks to land his maiden victory. The 30-year-old leads by one after a stunning Saturday 63 but is up against a former Major champion in Lucas Glover as well as a host of other eager challengers. 

Barbasol Championship leaderboard

  • -17 Cone
  • -16 Glover, Norman
  • -15 Saddier
  • -14 Kimsey, Schaper
HELLO AND WELCOME

Welcome to live updates from the final round of the 2023 Barbasol Championship as PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone goes in search of a maiden victory. He leads after a 63 on Saturday but one behind and in prime position to land a fifth PGA Tour title is 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover.

A host of other challengers are lurking - it's all to play for...

