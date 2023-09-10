Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

10 Things You Didn't Know About Vincent Norrman

1. Vincent Oliver Norrman was born 24th December 1997 in Stockholm, Sweden

2. Born on Christmas Eve, his parents are called Eva and Claes, with Vincent also having a sister called Vendela

3. Growing up, he played a lot of hockey before pursuing golf at the age of 15

4. Previously, he worked in a candy store during high school and states: "I made the best ice cream, waffles, and sold candy. In Sweden, we have this thing where we pick candy. Our store had 80 different kinds of candy... and the owner said we should try most of them. Two weeks in, I was tired of candy."

5. Norrman enjoyed a successful college career at Georgia Southwestern, before the Swede moved to Florida State University

6. He featured in the 2020 Palmer Cup, with his last amateur start being a T12 finish at the Scandinavian Mixed

7. Turning professional in June 2021, his first pro tournament was the BMW International Open where he finished tied fifth. At the event, he scored a hole-in-one on a par-4 hole during the third round.

8. His partner, Frida Kinhult, is a former World Amateur No. 1 who graduated from the Symetra Tour following the 2020 season

9. Making his way quickly through the professional ranks, Norrman qualified for the 2022–23 PGA Tour season by finishing 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Final Eligibility Points Standing

Norrman during the Barracuda Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. In July 2023, he claimed his first PGA Tour and European Tour victory by winning a playoff at the Barbasol Championship. The win was his first professional golf victory and just his 23rd start on the PGA Tour