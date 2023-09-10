10 Things You Didn't Know About Vincent Norrman
Get to know the Swedish PGA Tour winner, Vincent Norrman, a little bit better
1. Vincent Oliver Norrman was born 24th December 1997 in Stockholm, Sweden
2. Born on Christmas Eve, his parents are called Eva and Claes, with Vincent also having a sister called Vendela
3. Growing up, he played a lot of hockey before pursuing golf at the age of 15
4. Previously, he worked in a candy store during high school and states: "I made the best ice cream, waffles, and sold candy. In Sweden, we have this thing where we pick candy. Our store had 80 different kinds of candy... and the owner said we should try most of them. Two weeks in, I was tired of candy."
5. Norrman enjoyed a successful college career at Georgia Southwestern, before the Swede moved to Florida State University
6. He featured in the 2020 Palmer Cup, with his last amateur start being a T12 finish at the Scandinavian Mixed
7. Turning professional in June 2021, his first pro tournament was the BMW International Open where he finished tied fifth. At the event, he scored a hole-in-one on a par-4 hole during the third round.
8. His partner, Frida Kinhult, is a former World Amateur No. 1 who graduated from the Symetra Tour following the 2020 season
9. Making his way quickly through the professional ranks, Norrman qualified for the 2022–23 PGA Tour season by finishing 23rd on the Korn Ferry Tour Final Eligibility Points Standing
10. In July 2023, he claimed his first PGA Tour and European Tour victory by winning a playoff at the Barbasol Championship. The win was his first professional golf victory and just his 23rd start on the PGA Tour
