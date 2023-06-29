How to watch Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: TV schedule, Tee Times and Pairings

How To Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream 2023

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan for the fifth running of the the Rocket Mortgage Classic. No-one has won this event twice, something Tony Finau, Cam Davis and Nate Lashley will be out to change this week.

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee times.

Although several of the big names have stayed away from this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic, it still boasts eight of the top 30 in the world rankings in its field. Defending champion Tony Finau is joined by last week’s Travelers champion Keegan Bradley, as well as Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule four years ago, is held at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. The club has two 18-hole Donald Ross designs, the North and South. The tournament is played over a composite 18 holes with 17 from the North and one from the South.

Tony Finau shot 26 under last year to win by five strokes. In doing so, he broke Nate Lashley’s scoring record. Lashley had won the inaugural event by six shots, with a 25-under-par 263. In the intervening years the winner’s score had been 18- and 23-under.

So it is not rocket science, nor even Rocket Mortgage science, to calculate that this week’s winner needs to make plenty of birdies. With the greens fairly accessible, putting well may prove to be the key factor as to who scores low round this predominantly flat course – when Detroit Golf Club became a PGA Tour host in 2019, it replaced TPC Louisiana as the flattest course on tour. (Its elevation change from highest to lowest point is only 43ft.)

US TV Schedule - Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream

All times EDT

Thursday, June 29: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, June 30: 3pm-6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 1: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS)

Sunday, July 2: 1pm-3pm (Golf Channel) 3pm-6pm (CBS)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra addon which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

UK TV Schedule - Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream

All times BST

Thursday, June 29: 6.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, June 30: 6.30pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, July 1: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, July 2: 6pm-11pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

Australia TV Schedule - Watch Rocket Mortgage Classic live stream

All times AEST

Thursday, June 29: 9.30pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, June 30: 11pm-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, July 2: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, July 3: 3am-8am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Detroit here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Rocket Mortgage Classic tee times & pairings: Round 1

Selected tee times (PDT/EDT/BST) and tee on which they will start:

4.29am/7.29am/12.29pm Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim (1)

4.40am/7.40am/12.40pm Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler (10)

5.02am/8.02am/1.02pm Nate Lashley, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Smotherman (10)

5.13am/8.13am/1.13pm Danny Willett, Luke Donald, Ludvig Aberg (10)

9.43am/12.43pm/5.43pm Sepp Straka, Cameron Davis, Adam Hadwin (1)

9.54am/12.54pm/5.54pm Taylor Moore, Max Homa, Brian Harman (1)

10.05am/1.05pm/6.05pm Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im (1)

