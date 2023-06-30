Aberg Boosts Ryder Cup Chances With Stunning Audition Alongside Skipper Donald

As far as interviews go, Ludvig Aberg produced a scintillating display in front of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald at the Rocket Mortgage Classic - to further enhance his claims for a shock appearance in Rome this year.

The 23-year-old Swede was an amateur sensation and no doubt on the radar for future involvement in the Ryder Cup, but the way he’s taken to life on the PGA Tour since turning professional may just convince Donald that he’s ready.

After a stellar college career at Texas Tech, Aberg only turned professional at the start of June, but has had two top 25 finishes and some stunning rounds that suggest he could hold his own against the might of Team USA.

It prompted Donald to take a closer look at him during the first two rounds in Detroit, and Aberg responded with a seven-under round of 65 which included seven birdies and an eagle in his first 16 holes.

Two closing bogeys were the only downside as he finished just a shot off the lead, but the level-headed Swede does not seem so surprised as he knows how good he could be.

“I know what I can do deep down and I know my capabilities,” Aberg said after his round. “Obviously that's what I expect from myself, but it's fun to see where that takes me and hopefully I'll be able to keep it up as well.”

Although he’s just on his third PGA Tour event as a pro, having played a few as an amateur Aberg is taking the switch in his stride.

“I've been fortunate enough to play a few of these events before so I've been exposed to this a little bit,” he added. “But I think just going back-to-back weeks is a little bit different from what I've done before.

“It's just going to take a little time. I think being OK with being a little bit uncomfortable at times is going to be key. All in all, it's super fun. It's so much fun to play these events and I'm looking forward to playing a lot more.”

Aberg's accuracy would suit Ryder Cup set-up

Aberg was pinpoint in his accuracy, hitting 17 greens and finding every single fairway – which is something that will be key at Marco Simone Golf Club in the Ryder Cup.

“I mean, driver is one of my favorite clubs and I like hitting it,” he said. “Obviously you're not going to hit the fairway every time, but hopefully I'll be able to keep it up the next couple of days as well.

“I will say my driver worked very well today. I hit a lot of fairways. On a golf course like this you get a lot of chances when you do that.”

Donald has six captain’s picks this year for the Ryder Cup to sit alongside his six qualifiers – but we’re pretty safe in saying that Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose will form the base of the side.

That leaves four spaces with potential Ryder Cup rookies such as Pablo Larrazabal, Sepp Straka, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul, Victor Perez, Jorge Campillo and Rasmus Hojgaard all battling it out for the remaining spots.

Aberg will not likely trouble the Ryder Cup qualification standings but he's eligible as an affiliate member of the DP World Tour - and winning the PGA Tour University gave him membership to the PGA Tour proper for the remainder of this season and 2024.

Many more rounds like Thursday in Detroit or a few more tournaments at the top of leaderboards though could just force Donald's hand.