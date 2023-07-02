Max Homa Makes Hole-In-One At Rocket Mortgage Classic

Max Homa is known as one of the good guys on the PGA Tour and, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he brought the surrounding crowds into raptures, with a hole-in-one on the par 3 15th, his second on the PGA Tour.

Starting his final round, Homa was -10 and well back of overnight leader Rickie Fowler. However, three birdies in his first five holes moved him up the leaderboard, before a bogey at the sixth and a birdie at the eighth kept him at three-under-par going into the back nine.

A bogey at the 13th followed, but Homa then made an incredible shot at the par 3 15th, with his 140-yard tee shot pitching just past the hole and spinning into the centre of the cup for the first hole-in-one of the week.

After the ball had dropped, Homa didn't seem too phased, as he calmly flicked his wrist and high-fived his playing partners. Not only did the ace move him to four-under for the day and -14 for the tournament, but it also moved him inside the top-25 as he faced his final few holes of the round.