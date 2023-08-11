Live

AIG Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates From Walton Heath Old Course: Leader Ewing On Course This Morning

Leader Ally Ewing tees off in the morning starters as the second round of the AIG Women's Open gets underway at Walton Heath Golf Course

Alison Root
By Alison Root
Roderick Easdale, Carly Frost

Will there be more drama during Day 2 of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath

Heck of a first day at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, with world number 39 Ally Ewing leading by one stroke by the end of it.

She leads from a group of five players all on three under par - Ewing leading  virtue of a birdie on 15 and an eagle on 16, to make it to 4 under.

Amy Yang, Jaravee Boonchan, Perrine Delacour, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Jeongeun Lee6 are in a five-way tie for second on that -3 figure.

Keep up to date with all the latest updates with our live blog below.

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN LEADERBOARD

Great start to the tournament, long may it continue

The first day of the AIG Women’s Open was a cracking one: the weather was excellent, the golf was interesting, the course looked and played superbly, and the leaderboard is congested. After an Open Championship at Royal Liverpool which, frankly, after a good first day then tailed off markedly and failed to grip, let us hope that the AIG Women’s Open continues as it has begun.

AND WE ARE BACK...

Very enjoyable day yesterday, the weather looks a little cloudy today, but we should still get uninterrupted action at the wonderful Walton Heath course.

