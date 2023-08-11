AIG Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates From Walton Heath Old Course: Leader Ewing On Course This Morning

Heck of a first day at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, with world number 39 Ally Ewing leading by one stroke by the end of it.
She leads from a group of five players all on three under par - Ewing leading virtue of a birdie on 15 and an eagle on 16, to make it to 4 under.
Amy Yang, Jaravee Boonchan, Perrine Delacour, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Jeongeun Lee6 are in a five-way tie for second on that -3 figure.
Keep up to date with all the latest updates with our live blog below.
Great start to the tournament, long may it continue
The first day of the AIG Women’s Open was a cracking one: the weather was excellent, the golf was interesting, the course looked and played superbly, and the leaderboard is congested. After an Open Championship at Royal Liverpool which, frankly, after a good first day then tailed off markedly and failed to grip, let us hope that the AIG Women’s Open continues as it has begun.
AND WE ARE BACK...
Very enjoyable day yesterday, the weather looks a little cloudy today, but we should still get uninterrupted action at the wonderful Walton Heath course.