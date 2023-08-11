AIG Women's Open Leaderboard, Live Updates From Walton Heath Old Course: Leader Ewing On Course This Morning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heck of a first day at the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, with world number 39 Ally Ewing leading by one stroke by the end of it.

She leads from a group of five players all on three under par - Ewing leading virtue of a birdie on 15 and an eagle on 16, to make it to 4 under.

Amy Yang, Jaravee Boonchan, Perrine Delacour, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Jeongeun Lee6 are in a five-way tie for second on that -3 figure.

Keep up to date with all the latest updates with our live blog below.

AIG WOMEN'S OPEN LEADERBOARD