LIV Golf's Feherty Has Augusta Date During Masters Week

He may not be strolling the fairways commentating on this year's Masters, but David Feherty will still be in Augusta in April.

The charismatic Northern Irishman is bringing his live show 'Off Tour' to Augusta’s Imperial Theatre on Wednesday 10 April - the day before The Masters 2024 kicks off.

With four decades in and around golf as a player an analyst, Feherty has more than his fair share of stories to tell, which is exactly what he's planning to do at the home of the first Major of the season.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a long time and to be able to come back to Augusta, I love the tournament and the people," Feherty was quoted as saying by the Augusta Chronicle.

"Hopefully we’ll attract a few of those. I’ve got a few stories about the tournament, as well, that I haven’t told because I worked there. Now I don’t work there, so I’m kind of freed up let a few of those go.”

Feherty made the trip down Magnolia Lane once as a player, finishing T52 in 1992, and is more famous for covering the event for CBS for 19 years.

Feherty made the shock switch to LIV Golf in 2022, and was up front and honest when he explained why he had decided to make the move.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Money," he admitted. "People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bull****. They paid me a lot of money."

Also saying that the move gave him "an opportunity to be myself again", Feherty will continue that through his live performances, which he says are all about keeping stories about the greats of golf alive.

“It’s really me telling other peoples’ stories and stories about other people,” he said.

“Guys like Trevino, Palmer, Nicklaus and Ben Hogan, these are stories that’ll disappear into the ether if I don’t tell them, and stories of my own life, along with them. People loved it. I can’t explain it.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters differs slightly from the other Majors with past champions getting a permanent invite, meaning LIV golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia can continue to play even if they don't qualify for the other Majors.

Augusta National has even offered a special invite for Joaquin Niemann this year after his winning performances in Australia in a co-sanctioned DP World Tour event as well as his LIV Golf wins.

And that's a blueprint Feherty hopes the other three Majors will follow to ensure the best players face each other in golf's biggest events.

“One thing they have a great deal of at Augusta National is common sense. If you want the best players in the world, you should invite the best players in the world,” Feherty added.

“It sounds a little simplistic, but that’s the way it is. I hope the other Majors follow suit, because it’s a shame to see these events without the top players.

"You want your four Majors to have the best players in the world and I think Augusta is leading the way.”