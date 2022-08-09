'They Paid Me A Lot Of Money' - David Feherty Explains LIV Golf Switch
The LIV Golf Lead Analyst gave a candid response when asked why he joined the LIV Golf broadcast team
Throughout a near 50 year career both inside and outside the ropes, David Feherty has become renowned for his candid approach and humour. Following a recent interview with The Blade, we have another example to add to the list.
Earlier this year, the Northern Irishman swapped the NBC Sports microphone for that of the LIV Golf Series, but why? In his own words: "Money." "People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bull****. They paid me a lot of money."
Whilst money was a clear component in Feherty's decision, there were other factors on his mind. "An opportunity to be myself again," he said. "It’s become more and more difficult, especially in sports broadcasting, to have any kind of character. Charles Barkley can say pretty much anything he wants, because it's, ‘Oh, that's just Charles.’ And it is just Charles. But I have become more and more guarded over the last few years. There are people waiting around every corner hoping to be offended by something. **** those people.
"Our lives are being shaped by small groups of mean-spirited people who have no sense of humour. We're in danger of losing our national sense of humour because of this."
Since its inception, the Saudi-backed venture continues to receive widespread criticism with those associated accused of sportswashing human rights atrocities within the Kingdom. The advocacy group 9/11 Justice said it felt "deep pain and anger" at Donald Trump's recent remarks where he endorsed the Series, as well as his decision to host the third event at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey given Saudi Arabia's links with the September 11 attacks - 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the tragedy were Saudi nationals.
Feherty, who founded the Troops First Foundation, which helps military members wounded while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, also helped set up the 9/11 Memorial Golf Fund.
"The 9/11 Commission said that the Saudi government wasn't involved," Feherty said. "People that criticize are doing business with China, doing business with Russia. China, in particular, is a country where they're murdering Uyghurs left, right, and centre, and their human rights record is horrendous. You can point to various countries throughout the world. I wouldn’t want to behave like that, but wherever golf is, good happens, and I’m hoping this will do the same thing. [LIV] has said its going to donate $100 million to area charities."
Feherty made his LIV Golf broadcast debut in Bedminster, where recently denounced Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson secured a two-shot victory over American Matt Wolff.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
