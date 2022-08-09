'They Paid Me A Lot Of Money' - David Feherty Explains LIV Golf Switch

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Throughout a near 50 year career both inside and outside the ropes, David Feherty has become renowned for his candid approach and humour. Following a recent interview with The Blade, we have another example to add to the list.

Earlier this year, the Northern Irishman swapped the NBC Sports microphone for that of the LIV Golf Series, but why? In his own words: "Money." "People don’t talk about it. I hear, ‘Well, it’s to grow the game.’ Bull****. They paid me a lot of money."

Whilst money was a clear component in Feherty's decision, there were other factors on his mind. "An opportunity to be myself again," he said. "It’s become more and more difficult, especially in sports broadcasting, to have any kind of character. Charles Barkley can say pretty much anything he wants, because it's, ‘Oh, that's just Charles.’ And it is just Charles. But I have become more and more guarded over the last few years. There are people waiting around every corner hoping to be offended by something. **** those people.

"Our lives are being shaped by small groups of mean-spirited people who have no sense of humour. We're in danger of losing our national sense of humour because of this."

Since its inception, the Saudi-backed venture continues to receive widespread criticism with those associated accused of sportswashing human rights atrocities within the Kingdom. The advocacy group 9/11 Justice said it felt "deep pain and anger" at Donald Trump's recent remarks where he endorsed the Series, as well as his decision to host the third event at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey given Saudi Arabia's links with the September 11 attacks - 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the tragedy were Saudi nationals.

Feherty, who founded the Troops First Foundation, which helps military members wounded while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, also helped set up the 9/11 Memorial Golf Fund.

"The 9/11 Commission said that the Saudi government wasn't involved," Feherty said. "People that criticize are doing business with China, doing business with Russia. China, in particular, is a country where they're murdering Uyghurs left, right, and centre, and their human rights record is horrendous. You can point to various countries throughout the world. I wouldn’t want to behave like that, but wherever golf is, good happens, and I’m hoping this will do the same thing. [LIV] has said its going to donate $100 million to area charities."

Feherty made his LIV Golf broadcast debut in Bedminster, where recently denounced Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson secured a two-shot victory over American Matt Wolff.