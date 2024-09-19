LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Adds More Australian Events To End Of Year Schedule

Cameron Smith has confirmed he'll be playing in the BMW Australian PGA Championship in November back on home turf at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

The 31-year-old, a proud Queenslander who was born in Brisbane, will play a double-header back home as he'll also take part in the Queensland PGA Championship a couple of weeks before.

Adding the two Queensland events makes it a hat-trick of home tournaments as in between those two Smith is also playing the the New South Wales Open Golf Championship

So Smith will tee it up at Nudgee Golf Club on 31 October for the Queensland PGA, then head to Murray Down for the NSW Open on 14-17 November before moving on to the big one at Royal Queensland Golf Club on 21 November.

Just 10 minutes outside Brisbane, Royal Queensland Golf Club has been chosen to host the 2023 Olympic golf events when the Games heads Down Under.

This year, though, it will play host to the Australian PGA where three-time winner Smith will be a headline act alongside Jason Day and defending champion Min Woo Lee.

“Coming home to Queensland is a highlight of my year," said Smith. "It’s always special to be back playing in front of my family, friends and all the golf fans and hopefully being up near the lead.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Playing both Brisbane tournaments is going to be something different for me, but I'm really looking forward to both weeks back home.

“Of course I’d love to win both but it’s going to be difficult with the fields that will be at the two tournaments.

“I think playing at Nudgee will be good preparation for Royal Queensland and hopefully will have me at my best to attempt to take back the Joe Kirkwood Cup.”

Three-time champion, Cam Smith is returning to Brisbane this November! 🥳🏆Plus, he'll be joining the field at the #QldPGA!🗓 Oct 31 - Nov 3rd, 2024 ⛳️ @NudgeeGolfClub1@bmwau | #AusPGAhttps://t.co/OEZnTi5aZWSeptember 18, 2024

Smith will hope for better fortunes this November than last year, when he shot 73-78 to miss the cut at the 2023 Australian PGA at Royal Queensland.

This year, Smith has not managed a victory on LIV Golf but has finished runner-up three teams and bagged two team wins with his Ripper GC side.

A T6 at The Masters was his best Major finish in a mixed bag of results for the 2022 Open champion - who now seems to have settled into a regular pattern of heading back to Australia to play once the LIV season finishes.

It remains to be seen if Smith will also commit to playing in the ISPA Handa Australian Open at the end of November, which again will be a mixed event played over two courses in Melbourne - Kingston Heath and Victoria golf clubs.