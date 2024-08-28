LIV Golf's Cameron Smith Adds Surprising Home Event To His Schedule For The First Time

2022 Open champion Cameron Smith has committed to playing the New South Wales Open Golf Championship in his home country of Australia later this year.

The event - which offers up an $800,000-Australian Dollar ($542,184 US) total prize purse - will be headlined by the LIV golfer between 14-17 November and takes place at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club, right on the New South Wales-Victoria state border.

The course itself is reportedly one of the country's best inland layouts and features in the top-100 best golf courses in Australia due to its challenging setup and stunning scenery.

Normally costing $60 to play 18 holes, Murray Downs will welcome some of Australia's best golfers later this year - including the man who has six PGA Tour and three LIV Golf titles. 31-year-old Smith can also count himself as a three-time Australian PGA Championship winner.

Commenting on his decision to play the NSW Open for the first time, Smith said: “I love supporting Australian golf and when the opportunity arises to play, I want to be there. I try to get back home as much as I can.

Cameron Smith (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The NSW Open is growing into a major event and I’m excited to be able to play in the tournament this year, which will be part of a great summer of Australian golf.

“It’s fantastic it is being played in a regional area and I can’t wait to see how many fans are at Murray Downs.”

Meanwhile, Graeme Phillipson - chief operating officer at Golf NSW - stated that Smith's appearance will be "a massive boost" for the event which has been operating since 1931 and can count Ian Baker-Finch, Peter Thomson, and LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman among its former champions. Norman won it four times throughout his career.

Phillipson said: “His presence will undoubtedly elevate the level of competition and create an incredible atmosphere for all attendees. We were anticipating large crowds this year, but the numbers will be massive thanks to his star power.”

A significant following at home tournaments is something Smith has become used to after impressive crowd numbers at both LIV Golf Adelaide events, plus the DP World Tour-sanctioned Australian Open and Australian PGA Championship.

Ripper GC and their caddies pose after winning LIV Golf Adelaide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith has played in every edition of both tournaments - barring 2020 and 2021 - since turning pro in 2013 and will almost certainly do so once more after the LIV season has ended in September.

He is likely to be joined by defending Australian Open champion and fellow LIV golfer, Joaquin Niemann after the Chilean mentioned he plans to play a handful of DP World Tour-sanctioned tournaments for the world-ranking points.

Smith has not won a trophy in Australia since the 2022 PGA Championship, although his Ripper GC did secure a thrilling playoff triumph against the South African Stinger GC last time LIV visited.

Before he returns to his home country, Smith has two more LIV Golf events this term and will be looking to improve on his sixth place in the individual standings as well as Ripper's third place in the team competition.