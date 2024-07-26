Which LIV Golfers Played In The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The men’s field of 60 featured 14 players who would later sign for LIV Golf – here are the details on who they are and how they performed
The Tokyo Olympics in 2020, which were actually played a year later because of the Covid-19 pandemic, featured golf for the second Games in succession.
Like the 2024 Paris Olympics, men’s and women’s competitions were held, with the action taking place at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
Each competition had a field of 60, and in the men’s line-up, 14 players who would eventually sign for LIV Golf, which began a year later, competed.
Those players represented 11 nations, and three were in with a chance of the bronze medal as part of a seven-man playoff to determine the final place on the podium.
Great Britain and Ireland player Paul Casey, who would eventually join Crushers GC, along with Colombian Sebastian Munoz and Chilean Mito Pereira, who are now both with Torque GC, lined up alongside Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, CT Pan and Hideki Matsuyama, but it was Pan who eventually prevailed on the fourth extra hole.
Thanks to Cristobal del Solar’s decision not to play in Paris, Pereira is the one LIV golfer from that trio who has qualified for the Olympics.
Another future Torque GC player narrowly missed out on the bronze medal playoff. Chilean Joaquin Niemann eventually finished T10, one shot off the group above him, along with another future LIV golfer, Australian Cameron Smith, and PGA Tour pro Sepp Straka.
Like Pereira, Niemann is back for the 2024 Olympics, but there’s no place for Smith, who will be disappointed to miss out after saying earlier in the year he “desperately” wanted to qualify.
Two shots behind Smith and Niemann was Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who joined LIV Golf less than a year later. Ancer is another of the LIV Golf stars from the 14 who gets a second chance to shine in 2024, despite falling considerably down the world rankings.
Belgian Thomas Pieters made his second Olympics appearance at the 2020 Games after finishing fourth in 2016, but the future Range Goats GC player could only finish T16 in Tokyo, along with Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent – later to sign for Iron Heads GC – and neither is at the Paris Games.
While Xander Schauffele won the gold medal in Tokyo, future 4 Aces GC player and fellow American Patrick Reed finished comfortably adrift in T22, eight shots worse off, with another US player, Justin Thomas, in the same position.
Finishing at five-under for the tournament, 13 shots worse off than the winner, were India’s Anirban Lahiri, who improved on his finish of 57th in 2016 with a T42, and Carlos Ortiz, who was making his debut at the Olympics.
Ortiz put pen to paper on his LIV Golf contract in June 2022, while Lahiri became one of six new LIV Golf signings in August that year.
Thanks to some success away from the circuit, including wins at the 2023 V Copa Prissa and the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman, Ortiz gained the necessary world ranking points to ensure his involvement in Paris.
Finland’s Kalle Samooja finished in T45 at four-under less than three years before he earned a contract on the big-money circuit via its LIV Golf Promotions event, while two shots behind him was Australian Marc Leishman, who would later team up with compatriot Smith on Ripper GC. Joining him in a tie for 51st was Pole Adrian Meronk, who eventually joined LIV Golf earlier in the year.
In the latter’s case, he’ll become the fifth of the 14 players at the Tokyo Games to tee it up in Paris.
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The 2020 Paris Olympics
- T4: -15 Paul Casey
- T4: -15 Sebastian Munoz
- T4: -15 Mito Pereira
- T10: -14 Joaquin Niemann
- T10: -14 Cameron Smith
- T14: -12 Abraham Ancer
- T16: -11 Thomas Pieters
- T16: -11 Scott Vincent
- T22: -10 Patrick Reed
- T42: -5 Anirban Lahiri
- T42: -5 Carlos Ortiz
- T45: -4 Kalle Samooja
- T51: -2 Marc Leishman
- T51: -2 Adrian Meronk
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
