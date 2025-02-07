LIV Golf’s Positive Momentum Continues With Report Of Pending Open Championship Route

The LIV Golf League is set to receive an exemption pathway into The Open Championship this year, according to a report by The Telegraph's James Corrigan.

Per Corrigan, the route is unlikely to offer more than a handful of places to the highest non-exempt LIV players and will be confirmed "in the next few weeks," but the first beneficiaries of the plan will occur ahead of Royal Portrush in July.

The apparent decision would mark a significant u-turn from The R&A - which banned former LIV CEO Greg Norman from attending the 150th Open in his official capacity - and would continue to signal further positive momentum, not only for LIV but also for men's professional golf.

The R&A gave no comment to The Telegraph about the matter and told Golf Monthly earlier this week that it will be announcing its criteria soon.

Earlier this week, the PIF-backed circuit received further good news when it was announced that the US Open had officially set aside one place for the highest non-exempt LIV golfer to compete at Oakmont Country Club.

Current LIV golfer, Cameron Smith won The Open in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That number will rise to two in 2026, when the leading non-exempt golfers inside the top three prior at the end of the campaign and prior to a cut-off point in May will tee it up at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

In addition, the top-10 players in the standings after the culmination of LIV Golf Korea 2025 (May 2-4) will earn direct routes into final US Open qualifying and have a chance to book their place via 'golf's longest day.'

However, should already-exempt golfers possess the respective spots, no fresh players will be offered the chance to compete at the year's third Major.

In a statement, the USGA said: "For the 2025 championship, a full exemption will be awarded to the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025."

The release went on to add: "In addition, a local exemption will be awarded to the top 10 players from the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of April 7, 2025."

LIV's concrete route into the US Open and prospective version into The Open Championship will almost certainly increase the likelihood of the other two men's Majors following suit at some point.

While there is currently no official pathway, The Masters and PGA Championship have already offered invitations to key players in the 54-hole league over the past couple of years, with Joaquin Niemann being given starts at The Masters and PGA Championship in both 2024 and 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should The Open go ahead with confirming exemption criteria for the LIV Golf League, it would mark the latest piece of positive momentum for the breakaway tour over the past several months.

Six new players have joined LIV since September while many of the 13 teams have agreed fresh sponsorship deal with notable brands. Also, Scott O'Neil has replaced Greg Norman as CEO and LIV has agreed a fresh US TV deal with FOX Sports.

Then, in between rounds one and two of the season-opening LIV Golf Riyadh this week, LIV confirmed it had penned an agreement with ITV to show live action in the UK with immediate effect.