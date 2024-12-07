LIV Golfer Talor Gooch Buys Up Second Sports Franchise
The Smash GC player has followed his investment in a Professional Bull Riders franchise with the purchase of a Sport Fishing Championship team
Talor Gooch is expanding his sporting interests beyond golf with the purchase of his second professional team.
Earlier in the year, the LIV Golf star invested in Professional Bull Riders the Oklahoma Wildcatters via his FJS Ventures company. Now, David Rumsey of Front Office Sports has reported that the American is buying the Mississippi Blues Angling Club, which competes in the Sport Fishing Championship as his empire continues to expand.
The latest investment is again being conducted via FJS Ventures, which Gooch has majority ownership of alongside minority partners Preston Lyon and Brandon Bates. Meanwhile, the report states that the combined investment the company has made in the teams is between $20m and $30m.
That may not be the end of the investments either, with Lyon telling Front Office Sports that the group is also considering investing in the Big3, X Games and a USL soccer franchise.
But what about the potential to invest in his LIV Golf team, Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC? That’s something Lyon isn’t ruling out either. He told Rumsey: “We will always want to sit at that table when the opportunity presents itself to potentially invest in LIV Golf, for sure.”
Of course, it is via the circuit that Gooch has acquired the majority of his vast spending power. That came most notably in 2023, when, as a Range Goats GC player, Gooch won three individual titles, netting him $12m, on his way to an $18m bonus for finishing top of the individual standings.
In total, Gooch banked over $36m that year – a higher figure than even the 2023 PGA Tour FedEx Cup champion, Viktor Hovland, earned.
The 2024 season wasn’t nearly as lucrative for the 33-year-old, but he still finished 13th on the LIV Golf money list with earnings of over $7.5m. In the first LIV Golf season, Gooch earned over $10m, which followed a PGA Tour career that banked him over $9m.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
