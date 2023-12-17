LIV Golfer Graeme McDowell Spotted Watching Tiger Woods At PNC Championship

The PNC Championship is one of the feel-good tournaments of the year and sees golf stars taking part in a competitive environment alongside their family members.

Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam and Lee Trevino are just some of the names in the field and, on Sunday, one big name was also seen watching the action, with Graeme McDowell spotted at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Wills.

McDowell watches the PNC Championship alongside his son, Wills (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Florida resident, McDowell has lived in the state for many years with his restaurant, Nona Blue, a mere 15-miles from the PNC Championship host venue, The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

First reported by Golf.com's Claire Rogers that McDowell was on-site, the 44-year-old was pictured watching Woods practice on the putting green, with McDowell taking some time off as he revs up for the LIV Golf season in 2024.

Recently, it was revealed by Smash GC that McDowell will be joining the LIV side for 2024, after his contract with Cleeks GC was not renewed following a year of poor form.

Having featured in every LIV Golf event, McDowell has previously stated that he hopes for a more united golf landscape going forward, particularly around the Ryder Cup. Back in September, he wrote in his Telegraph column that he was "gutted" to not be in Rome for the 44th edition of the tournament.

Back in June 2022, at the very first LIV Golf event at Centurion, McDowell revealed he resigned his PGA Tour membership just 30 minutes prior to his tee off time. Unable to feature in PGA Tour-run events, it means he is unable to take part in the PNC Championship, despite hitting the qualifying criteria of being a Major champion, picking up the US Open in 2010.

That doesn't mean that McDowell will never play in the event. Recently, despite not winning a Major or Players Championship, Steve Stricker was able to qualify for the PNC Championship after claiming Major scalps on the PGA Tour Champions circuit.