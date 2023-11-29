Graeme McDowell Hoping For ‘Comeback Season’ After Signing New LIV Golf Deal
The 2010 US Open winner has joined Smash GC after his contract with Cleeks GC was not renewed following a year of poor form
Graeme McDowell is hoping 2024 will be his 'comeback season' after agreeing a deal to join Brooks Koepka's Smash GC in the LIV Golf League.
McDowell did not have his two-year contract renewed with Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC at the culmination of the most recent LIV campaign, where he finished 42nd in the standings after failing to record a top-10 result in 13 events.
During the inaugural LIV campaign, in which he played all eight events, the 44-year-old only managed two top-20 results and a best finish of 12th.
But with a forgettable start to life on LIV in the books, the 2010 US Open winner is hoping to start with a clean slate and show Koepka in particular he was worth gambling on.
Speaking to LIV Golf, McDowell said: “I know what I'm still capable of. I really feel like I've started to play great the last few months and I'm just missing that little bit of X factor.
"I feel like the X factor's going to come from the pressure of trying to hang with a guy like Brooks Koepka, who's one of the best players in the world, the intensity and the mentality that he brings. I think it's just what I need for myself to see if I can produce the golf that I know I'm still capable of."
A post shared by Smash Golf Club (@smashgc)
A photo posted by on
A former Major winner and a key part of several Ryder Cup victories for Team Europe, McDowell's form since the beginning of 2017 has not been up to the level the Northern Irishman would have hoped for - missing around 50 per cent of all cuts on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
But the 44-year-old insists he still has what it takes to compete at the very top and believes having the carrot of a five-time Major winner in his corner will only help push him on.
Discussing the effect McDowell believes Koepka will have on his game, the former said: "Having a chance to go and chase him every day, I think that's just what I need in my career. I need that extra motivation, I need that extra little bit of pressure.
"Kind of learn something from him, his psyche, the way he goes about things. Obviously, his Major championship record speaks for itself. I'm really excited, and I think Smash GC can have a massive year.
“I'm hoping ‘24 is going to be the comeback season for me. Compete, try and win an event or two. Like I say, perfect timing for me right now.”
Once World No.4, McDowell was the first to admit his form was not good enough in 2023 but remained "disappointed" his old team did not present a second opportunity.
But having spoken to Koepka's long-term caddie, Ricky Elliott - a fellow Portrush man - once he knew a back-up plan would be needed, McDowell was delighted the stress of searching for a new job did not last too long.
“It’s been a difficult time the last couple of months, obviously being out of contract and looking at the rankings, doing the math and realizing there wasn't really going to be a lot of open opportunities and open slots within LIV for me to be able to slot into,” McDowell said.
“Being able to have relationships and have respect levels from guys like Brooks was really, really important. I obviously didn't want to put Ricky in a tough situation with Brooks and kind of be an advocate for me coming to Smash next year, but certainly there were plenty of whispers in the ears over a few beers, trying to kind of say, Hey, listen, how cool would this be? Can you put a good word in for me with the chief?
“I was disappointed that the Cleeks wanted to move in a different direction, didn't want to pick me up. But I guess sometimes things happen for a reason. I couldn’t be happier than I am right now.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Takomo 101U Driving Iron Review
This direct-to-consumer brand has been making some serious waves in the equipment space. I check out its new driving iron release...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Las Colinas Golf and Country Club Course Review, Green Fees And Key Info
Las Colinas Golf and Country Club is home to one of Spain's top courses
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 8 LIV Golfers Playing On The DP World Tour This Week
The Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open are both events co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour which will feature a handful of LIV Golfers past or present
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Cameron Smith Discusses 2024 Season After Doubling Down On Decision To Join LIV Golf
The Australian finished second in the LIV individual standings in 2023 and is relishing the circuit's 2024 schedule
By James Nursey Published
-
Tiger Woods Makes Latest Jibe At LIV Golf After Launching Jupiter Links TGL Club
The 15-time Major winner said he "couldn't figure what the hell was going on" at times when watching the PIF-backed Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: LIV Golf To Stage Just One Australian Event In 2024 Despite Adelaide Success
After the success of LIV Golf Adelaide in April, there was talk that Australia could stage two LIV events in 2024, but reports claim this looks increasingly doubtful
By James Nursey Published
-
Nick Faldo Claims LIV Golfers Will Lack Career 'Satisfaction'
Faldo has given his latest critical assessment of the pros who quit for LIV and analysed America's Ryder Cup loss
By James Nursey Published
-
LIV Wins Big At World Golf Awards - Including Best Golf Event
The PIF-backed League won World’s Best Golf Innovation and World’s Best Golf Event of the Year for 2023 at the 10th annual awards ceremony
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Brooks Koepka Defends LIV Golf Jeddah Title As Talor Gooch Scoops $18 Million
Koepka regained his Jeddah crown via yet another playoff as Gooch romped to the season-long award despite losing out in the penultimate LIV Golf event of 2023...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Watch As Cameron Smith Benefits From Perfectly-Placed Sprinkler Head During LIV Golf Jeddah
The Australian needed a helping hand from the Golf Gods to remain in play with his second shot on the 13th at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia...
By Jonny Leighfield Published