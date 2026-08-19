Which LIV Golfers Are In Danger Of Relegation?
After much speculation, LIV Golf Indianapolis will be the last event of the 2026 season, with numerous players in danger of being relegated from the circuit
As the fifth season of the LIV Golf League comes to a close on Sunday at Indianapolis, much is still in doubt over what the future holds for the circuit.
Prior to LIV Golf New York, it was confirmed that an unnamed investor has come on board after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia pulled funding from the League.
Although that is confirmed, LIV's Team Championship was set to take place in Michigan at the end of the month but, after weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that it would be cancelled.
Following the cancellation, LIV Golf sent out a statement that said the tournament in Indianapolis this week will be the last one of the year and "will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion."
Along with the winners, there will also be losers, as multiple players find themselves in danger of being relegated from the circuit.
Because of the uncertainty around LIV Golf, it's unclear as to how much the impact of relegation will have compared to other years, given that LIV 2.0 may need players going forward.
For now, though, that doesn't mean players will not be trying to get out of the 'Drop Zone.'
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Any player finishing outside the 47th spot is at risk of leaving the League and, going into The Club at Chatham Hills, there are some notable names needing big weeks.
Some of those included in the Drop Zone aren't full time members of the League, acting as Wild Card or Reserve players for those who have been forced to withdraw from competition.
Jason Kokrak, who joined the League in 2022, occupies the 47th spot on 78.25 points, two points back of Cameron Tringale in 46th, who is on 80.09.
Behind Kokrak is Fireballs GC's Luis Masaveu (75.46), while Range Goats GC player, Ben Campbell, is 12 points back of the Spaniard.
One notable name in the Drop Zone is two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, with the Cleeks GC captain sat on 58.6 points, following a season that has yielded a best result of T24 at LIV Golf Andalucia.
His future is unclear but, according to various reports and the German himself, he "would love” to return to playing on the DP World Tour in the future if he is allowed to compete alongside playing in LIV.
Fractionally behind Kaymer is LIV Golf rookie Michael La Sasso, who joined HyFlyers GC at the beginning of the season.
Korean GC's Minkyu Kim is 55th, while Ripper GC's Travis Smyth is 56th. They are marginally ahead of Sam Horsfield, who featured in LIV's first ever event back in 2022.
In terms of the remaining players, all but one are Wild Cards or Reserves, with the final individual being Phil Mickelson, who has played only one event this year that resulted in a T48th finish at LIV Golf South Africa.
Taking an extended break from the game early in the season, reports came out in June that the six-time Major winner had reportedly been kicked out of his golf club in San Diego following allegations of 'inappropriate contact" with a female employee.
A spokesman for Mickelson later said that the "misunderstanding has been cleared up."
For now, these are the players occupying the Drop Zone, but Tringale, Graeme McDowell and Adrian Meronk will be one of many players looking over their shoulders in Indianapolis as the final four rounds play out.
LIV Golf Relegation Zone 2026
|
Position
|
Player
|
Points
|
OPEN ZONE
|
OPEN ZONE
|
OPEN ZONE
|
39th
|
Ian Poulter
|
93.26
|
40th
|
Richard Bland
|
90.60
|
41st
|
Bubba Watson
|
90.10
|
42nd
|
Louis Oosthuizen
|
88.46
|
43rd
|
Yosuke Asaji
|
83.66
|
44th
|
Adrian Meronk
|
82.13
|
45th
|
Graeme McDowell
|
81.03
|
46th
|
Cameron Tringale
|
80.09
|
DROP ZONE
|
DROP ZONE
|
DROP ZONE
|
47th
|
Jason Kokrak
|
78.25
|
48th
|
Luis Masaveu
|
75.46
|
49th
|
Danny Lee
|
65.07
|
50th
|
Ben Campbell
|
63.45
|
51st
|
Bjorn Hellgren
|
62.61
|
52nd
|
Martin Kaymer
|
58.60
|
53rd
|
Michael La Sasso
|
58.56
|
54th
|
Miguel Tabuena
|
46.26
|
55th
|
Minkyu Kim
|
43.18
|
56th
|
Travis Smyth
|
40.40
|
57th
|
Sam Horsfield
|
36.62
|
58th
|
Do-Yeob Mun
|
23.05
|
59th
|
Martin Vorster
|
15.85
|
60th
|
Wade Ormsby
|
15.40
|
61st
|
Jeongwoo Ham
|
10.75
|
62nd
|
Ben Schmidt
|
10.38
|
63rd
|
Max Rottluf
|
4.32
|
64th
|
Phil Mickelson
|
3.55
|
65th
|
John Catlin
|
2.65
|
66th
|
Ollie Schniederjans
|
1.30
|
67th
|
Cameron John
|
0.00
LIV Golf Points Distribution
|
Position
|
Points
|
1st
|
200
|
2nd
|
113
|
3rd
|
75
|
4th
|
50
|
5th
|
40
|
6th
|
35
|
7th
|
30
|
8th
|
26
|
9th
|
23
|
10th
|
21
|
11th
|
19
|
12th
|
18
|
13th
|
17
|
14th
|
16
|
15th
|
15
|
16th
|
14
|
17th
|
13.50
|
18th
|
13
|
19th
|
12.50
|
20th
|
12
|
21st
|
11.50
|
22nd
|
11
|
23rd
|
10.50
|
24th
|
10
|
25th
|
9.80
|
26th
|
9.60
|
27th
|
9.40
|
28th
|
9.20
|
29th
|
9
|
30th
|
8.80
|
31st
|
8.60
|
32nd
|
8.40
|
33rd
|
8.20
|
34th
|
8
|
35th
|
7.60
|
36th
|
7.40
|
37th
|
7.20
|
38th
|
7
|
39th
|
6.80
|
40th
|
6.60
|
41st
|
6.40
|
42nd
|
6.20
|
43rd
|
6
|
44th
|
5.80
|
45th
|
5.50
|
46th
|
5
|
47th
|
4
|
48th
|
3.70
|
49th
|
3.40
|
50th
|
3.10
|
51st
|
2.80
|
52nd
|
2.50
|
53rd
|
2.20
|
54th
|
1.90
|
55th
|
1.60
|
56th
|
1.30
|
57th
|
1
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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