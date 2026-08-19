Which LIV Golfers Are In Danger Of Relegation?

As the fifth season of the LIV Golf League comes to a close on Sunday at Indianapolis, much is still in doubt over what the future holds for the circuit.

Prior to LIV Golf New York, it was confirmed that an unnamed investor has come on board after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia pulled funding from the League.

Although that is confirmed, LIV's Team Championship was set to take place in Michigan at the end of the month but, after weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that it would be cancelled.

Following the cancellation, LIV Golf sent out a statement that said the tournament in Indianapolis this week will be the last one of the year and "will celebrate an Indianapolis Champion, the 2026 Season Individual Champion and top three finishers and the 2026 Team Champion."

Along with the winners, there will also be losers, as multiple players find themselves in danger of being relegated from the circuit.

Because of the uncertainty around LIV Golf, it's unclear as to how much the impact of relegation will have compared to other years, given that LIV 2.0 may need players going forward.

For now, though, that doesn't mean players will not be trying to get out of the 'Drop Zone.'

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Any player finishing outside the 47th spot is at risk of leaving the League and, going into The Club at Chatham Hills, there are some notable names needing big weeks.

Some of those included in the Drop Zone aren't full time members of the League, acting as Wild Card or Reserve players for those who have been forced to withdraw from competition.

Jason Kokrak occupies the first spot of the Drop Zone (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Kokrak, who joined the League in 2022, occupies the 47th spot on 78.25 points, two points back of Cameron Tringale in 46th, who is on 80.09.

Behind Kokrak is Fireballs GC's Luis Masaveu (75.46), while Range Goats GC player, Ben Campbell, is 12 points back of the Spaniard.

One notable name in the Drop Zone is two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, with the Cleeks GC captain sat on 58.6 points, following a season that has yielded a best result of T24 at LIV Golf Andalucia.

His future is unclear but, according to various reports and the German himself, he "would love” to return to playing on the DP World Tour in the future if he is allowed to compete alongside playing in LIV.

Kaymer joined LIV Golf in its inaugural season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fractionally behind Kaymer is LIV Golf rookie Michael La Sasso, who joined HyFlyers GC at the beginning of the season.

Korean GC's Minkyu Kim is 55th, while Ripper GC's Travis Smyth is 56th. They are marginally ahead of Sam Horsfield, who featured in LIV's first ever event back in 2022.

In terms of the remaining players, all but one are Wild Cards or Reserves, with the final individual being Phil Mickelson, who has played only one event this year that resulted in a T48th finish at LIV Golf South Africa.

Taking an extended break from the game early in the season, reports came out in June that the six-time Major winner had reportedly been kicked out of his golf club in San Diego following allegations of 'inappropriate contact" with a female employee.

A spokesman for Mickelson later said that the "misunderstanding has been cleared up."

Horsfield's best finish this season has been a T32nd (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, these are the players occupying the Drop Zone, but Tringale, Graeme McDowell and Adrian Meronk will be one of many players looking over their shoulders in Indianapolis as the final four rounds play out.

LIV Golf Relegation Zone 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Player Points OPEN ZONE OPEN ZONE OPEN ZONE 39th Ian Poulter 93.26 40th Richard Bland 90.60 41st Bubba Watson 90.10 42nd Louis Oosthuizen 88.46 43rd Yosuke Asaji 83.66 44th Adrian Meronk 82.13 45th Graeme McDowell 81.03 46th Cameron Tringale 80.09 DROP ZONE DROP ZONE DROP ZONE 47th Jason Kokrak 78.25 48th Luis Masaveu 75.46 49th Danny Lee 65.07 50th Ben Campbell 63.45 51st Bjorn Hellgren 62.61 52nd Martin Kaymer 58.60 53rd Michael La Sasso 58.56 54th Miguel Tabuena 46.26 55th Minkyu Kim 43.18 56th Travis Smyth 40.40 57th Sam Horsfield 36.62 58th Do-Yeob Mun 23.05 59th Martin Vorster 15.85 60th Wade Ormsby 15.40 61st Jeongwoo Ham 10.75 62nd Ben Schmidt 10.38 63rd Max Rottluf 4.32 64th Phil Mickelson 3.55 65th John Catlin 2.65 66th Ollie Schniederjans 1.30 67th Cameron John 0.00

LIV Golf Points Distribution