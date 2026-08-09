LIV Golf New York Prize Money Payout 2026

An uncertain summer for the LIV Golf League is rapidly drawing to a conclusion, with the penultimate regular event of the season coming from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Off the course, CEO Scott O'Neil has confirmed that a deal has been agreed for investment to save the circuit's future. While we await details on what that might entail, on the course, it's been business as usual.

That means another huge prize purse for the 57 players in the field in New York, with the individual event alone offering an overall purse of $20m, with $4m going to the winner.

With just one round to play of LIV Golf New York, a familiar name was at the top of the leaderboard - Joaquin Niemann, who was closing in on his ninth title on the circuit and second of the season.

He led Harold Varner III by two on 14 under after 54 holes. Lee Westwood was third on 10 under.

As ever, that's not all the prize money on the table, with the 13 teams all in line for a payout, too.

Harold Varner III trailed Joaquin Niemann by two with a round to play (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, $10m is shared between the 13 teams, with $3m going to the winning line-up. Niemann's Torque GC led by two with a round to play.

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Team earnings are split between the franchises, not by players, so any money earned via their collective finish will not go towards an individual's takeaway.

Despite that, some individuals are in line for even more money courtesy of the $2.3m bonus pool, which is allocated to players in the top three teams at each tournament.

The money is distributed at the discretion of the captains, with the top team set for a $1m windfall, the team finishing second $800,000 and the team in third $500,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf New York before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF NEW YORK INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF NEW YORK TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF NEW YORK TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN