LIV Golf New York Prize Money Payout 2026

The penultimate regular event of the LIV Golf season sees players compete for a huge purse at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

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Joaquin Niemann
Joaquin Niemann is looking for his ninth LIV Golf victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An uncertain summer for the LIV Golf League is rapidly drawing to a conclusion, with the penultimate regular event of the season coming from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Off the course, CEO Scott O'Neil has confirmed that a deal has been agreed for investment to save the circuit's future. While we await details on what that might entail, on the course, it's been business as usual.

That means another huge prize purse for the 57 players in the field in New York, with the individual event alone offering an overall purse of $20m, with $4m going to the winner.

With just one round to play of LIV Golf New York, a familiar name was at the top of the leaderboard - Joaquin Niemann, who was closing in on his ninth title on the circuit and second of the season.

He led Harold Varner III by two on 14 under after 54 holes. Lee Westwood was third on 10 under.

As ever, that's not all the prize money on the table, with the 13 teams all in line for a payout, too.

Harold Varner III during the third round of LIV Golf New York

Harold Varner III trailed Joaquin Niemann by two with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, $10m is shared between the 13 teams, with $3m going to the winning line-up. Niemann's Torque GC led by two with a round to play.

Team earnings are split between the franchises, not by players, so any money earned via their collective finish will not go towards an individual's takeaway.

Despite that, some individuals are in line for even more money courtesy of the $2.3m bonus pool, which is allocated to players in the top three teams at each tournament.

The money is distributed at the discretion of the captains, with the top team set for a $1m windfall, the team finishing second $800,000 and the team in third $500,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at LIV Golf New York before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF NEW YORK INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF NEW YORK TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF NEW YORK TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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