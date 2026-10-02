'It Drives Me Insane' - Robert MacIntyre Has Another Run-In With A Drone

Robert MacIntyre was once again left furious by a drone filming him after being spoken to by a DP World Tour official following another incident at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

MacIntyre has had a few problems with a drones before, most notably at The Open this year at Royal Brikdale, and again he was left fuming by what he sees as a flying menace.

The Scotsman says using camera drones on the golf course "drives me insane" as he had to back off shots a number of times during his first round at Carnoustie due to being distracted by the humming of the drone circling above.

MacIntyre, the defending Dunhill Links Champion, shot one under par in his opening round but the headline was him shouting directly at the drone camera operator a number of times.

"It drives me insane," MacIntyre said of having drones buzzing around him during tournaments.

"I've had previous for it. The problem is, when they're staying still it's fine. It's more the, obviously buffeting from the wind and it's trying to stay in position, it's like a revving of a car right when you're trying to hit.

"So when they're too close in these conditions I struggle with it."

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MacIntyre says a DP World Tour rules official spoke to him after the incidents.

"I was just asking him what's going on because they've obviously heard me swear a few times straight at the camera guy," said MacIntyre. "We'll see what the tournament director's got to say."

The 30-year-old World No.19 explained his confrontations with the drone operator, and questioned why he had to fly so close to him.

"I asked him twice, previous to the eighth about the drone, and then I step off the shot on the eighth, before I hit the shot I gave the guy the nod, I can hear it still, like it's too close," MacIntyre explained.

"Step off the shot, not fully commited because I'm just thinking about the drone and then, yeah, hit a bad shot and then I step off my putt on the 18th because there's a drone there.

"I get TV's everything, money, everything but I mean they don't need to be so close. I mean my camera's got enough zoom from how close they were to be able to see the golf shot."

MacIntyre had to wait on the first tee at Birkdale before teeing off at The Open due to the noise of a drone annoying him, while during his maiden PGA Tour win in Canada he threatened to take action.

“If it didn’t go away, I was going to start throwing my clubs at it," he said at the time. "That’s how annoyed I was getting.”

MacIntyre isn't the only player to have been frustrated by a drone operator, with Jon Rahm infamously furious at one during LIV Golf Nashville for putting him off as he hit a shot into the water while in contention.