'It Drives Me Insane' - Robert MacIntyre Has Another Run-In With A Drone
Robert MacIntyre says having drones at golf tournaments "drives me insane" after another run-in with a camera operator at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Robert MacIntyre was once again left furious by a drone filming him after being spoken to by a DP World Tour official following another incident at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
MacIntyre has had a few problems with a drones before, most notably at The Open this year at Royal Brikdale, and again he was left fuming by what he sees as a flying menace.
The Scotsman says using camera drones on the golf course "drives me insane" as he had to back off shots a number of times during his first round at Carnoustie due to being distracted by the humming of the drone circling above.
MacIntyre, the defending Dunhill Links Champion, shot one under par in his opening round but the headline was him shouting directly at the drone camera operator a number of times.
"It drives me insane," MacIntyre said of having drones buzzing around him during tournaments.
"I've had previous for it. The problem is, when they're staying still it's fine. It's more the, obviously buffeting from the wind and it's trying to stay in position, it's like a revving of a car right when you're trying to hit.
"So when they're too close in these conditions I struggle with it."
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MacIntyre says a DP World Tour rules official spoke to him after the incidents.
"I was just asking him what's going on because they've obviously heard me swear a few times straight at the camera guy," said MacIntyre. "We'll see what the tournament director's got to say."
The 30-year-old World No.19 explained his confrontations with the drone operator, and questioned why he had to fly so close to him.
"I asked him twice, previous to the eighth about the drone, and then I step off the shot on the eighth, before I hit the shot I gave the guy the nod, I can hear it still, like it's too close," MacIntyre explained.
"Step off the shot, not fully commited because I'm just thinking about the drone and then, yeah, hit a bad shot and then I step off my putt on the 18th because there's a drone there.
"I get TV's everything, money, everything but I mean they don't need to be so close. I mean my camera's got enough zoom from how close they were to be able to see the golf shot."
MacIntyre had to wait on the first tee at Birkdale before teeing off at The Open due to the noise of a drone annoying him, while during his maiden PGA Tour win in Canada he threatened to take action.
“If it didn’t go away, I was going to start throwing my clubs at it," he said at the time. "That’s how annoyed I was getting.”
MacIntyre isn't the only player to have been frustrated by a drone operator, with Jon Rahm infamously furious at one during LIV Golf Nashville for putting him off as he hit a shot into the water while in contention.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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