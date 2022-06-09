LIV Golf Purse Breakdown And Payout

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The winner of the first ever LIV Golf Invitational Series event this week at the Centurion Club near London will take home $4million. And with the team event running simultaneously, they could also claim a big slice of the $5million prize money there too.

Action finally got underway in the Saudi-backed series on Thursday after months of rumours and seemingly endless speculation on how it would play out. The 48-player field is divided into 12 teams of four after the draft earlier this week, and they are playing for both individual and team prizes. They teed off the 54-hole event, which has no cut, in shotgun fashion, aimed at eradicating any advantages given by different weather at different times of the day.

The $20million of individual prizes sees every player earn at least $120,000 - that’s the payday for the player who comes 48th! Each position earns a $2,000 pay jump until 21st place. The difference between finishing 22nd for $172,000 and 21st for $180,000 is an $8,000 jump.

Every player who finishes in the top 20 will earn at least $200,000, with the top four all guaranteed at least $1million. It’s $1,050,000 for 4th, $1.5million for 3rd, $2.125million for 2nd and $4million for the winner.

The top three in the team event will split $5million between them, with $3million for the winning team, $1.5million for 2nd and $500,000 for third. In the first two rounds the best two scores from the four-man team count and in the final round, it’s the top three that are used.

After round one, Charl Schwartzel leads at 5-under-par from fellow South African - and fellow Stinger GC team member - Hennie Du Plessis, who is a shot back. Of course that means Stinger are well clear in the team event as it stands, their 9-under-par total six shots better than the nearest challengers, the Crushers.

A lot has been made of how much money is on offer for the players competing in the LIV Golf Series. For comparison, this week’s PGA Tour event, the Canadian Open, has a total prizepool of $8.7million, while the field in the DP World Tour’s Scandinavian Mixed is playing for a total of $2million this week.