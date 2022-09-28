LIV Golf Payouts And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the most eye-catching elements of the inaugural LIV Golf Series has been the huge prize money and payouts handed to players after each of its five events so far.

There are just three tournaments remaining in this year's Series, and as well as more huge money on the table in the final two regular events, the season-ending team event at Florida's Trump National Doral has double the money on offer.

Last time out, at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, one of LIV Golf's most high-profile players, Cameron Smith, won the $4m individual prize, while Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC won the team tournament for the fourth successive time for a share of $3m.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Next in the schedule is the sixth tournament Stonehill in Bangkok before the regular season concludes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia capital Jeddah. In each of those tournaments, the purse remain $25m, with $20m for individual prize money and the remaining $5m shared between the top three teams.

With only three events in the regular season left to play, attention is also on Individual Point Standings, which offers another $30m to be shared between the top three players in the standings after the Saudi Arabia leg of the Series. Currently, Johnson leads the way on 118 points ahead of South African Branden Grace on 79 points. Meanwhile, relative newcomer Smith is already in third, on 56 points, ahead of Charl Schwatzel in fourth on 55 points and Matthew Wolff in fifth on 50 points.

Players finishing in the top 24 during of each individual event receive points ranging from 40 for finishing first to one for finishing between 21st and 24th meaning there's still lots to play for as players try to force their way into the all-important top three and a chance to win either $18m, $8m or $4m. To be eligible, players also need to have participated in a minimum of four events.

The inaugural season concludes with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida, which has double the purse at $50m. That will see a tweaked format with will singles and foursomes match play over the first two days, and stroke play on the final day as the 12 teams compete for a share of the purse. The team crowned LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion will split $16m between its four members, with $10m awarded to the team finishing second and $8m to the team in third. However, even teams finishing outside the top three need not despair, with prize money on offer for all 12 teams, with the team in bottom place sharing $1m between its four members. Each player will receive a 25% cut of team earnings.

Below is the breakdown of prize money for the remaining regular Series events.

Individual Prize Money - Regular Season Events

Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,125,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,050,000 5th $975,000 6th $800,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $580,000 10th $560,000 11th $540,000 12th $450,000 13th $360,000 14th $270,000 15th $250,000 16th $240,000 17th $232,000 18th $226,200 19th $220,000 20th $200,000 21st $180,000 22nd $172,000 23rd $170,000 24th $168,000 25th $166,000 26th $164,000 27th $162,000 28th $160,000 29th $158,000 30th $156,000 31st $154,000 32nd $152,000 33rd $150,000 34th $148,000 35th $146,000 36th $144,000 37th $142,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $136,000 41st $134,000 42nd $132,000 43rd $130,000 44th $128,000 45th $126,000 46th $124,000 47th $122,000 48th $120,000

Team Prize Money - Regular Season Events