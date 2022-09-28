LIV Golf Payouts And Prize Money
The LIV Golf Series has seen huge prize payouts so far, and there's more to come in the final three events
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
One of the most eye-catching elements of the inaugural LIV Golf Series has been the huge prize money and payouts handed to players after each of its five events so far.
There are just three tournaments remaining in this year's Series, and as well as more huge money on the table in the final two regular events, the season-ending team event at Florida's Trump National Doral has double the money on offer.
Last time out, at Rich Harvest Farms in Chicago, one of LIV Golf's most high-profile players, Cameron Smith, won the $4m individual prize, while Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC won the team tournament for the fourth successive time for a share of $3m.
Video: What Is LIV Golf?
Next in the schedule is the sixth tournament Stonehill in Bangkok before the regular season concludes at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia capital Jeddah. In each of those tournaments, the purse remain $25m, with $20m for individual prize money and the remaining $5m shared between the top three teams.
With only three events in the regular season left to play, attention is also on Individual Point Standings, which offers another $30m to be shared between the top three players in the standings after the Saudi Arabia leg of the Series. Currently, Johnson leads the way on 118 points ahead of South African Branden Grace on 79 points. Meanwhile, relative newcomer Smith is already in third, on 56 points, ahead of Charl Schwatzel in fourth on 55 points and Matthew Wolff in fifth on 50 points.
Players finishing in the top 24 during of each individual event receive points ranging from 40 for finishing first to one for finishing between 21st and 24th meaning there's still lots to play for as players try to force their way into the all-important top three and a chance to win either $18m, $8m or $4m. To be eligible, players also need to have participated in a minimum of four events.
The inaugural season concludes with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida, which has double the purse at $50m. That will see a tweaked format with will singles and foursomes match play over the first two days, and stroke play on the final day as the 12 teams compete for a share of the purse. The team crowned LIV Golf Invitational Series Team Champion will split $16m between its four members, with $10m awarded to the team finishing second and $8m to the team in third. However, even teams finishing outside the top three need not despair, with prize money on offer for all 12 teams, with the team in bottom place sharing $1m between its four members. Each player will receive a 25% cut of team earnings.
Below is the breakdown of prize money for the remaining regular Series events.
Individual Prize Money - Regular Season Events
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,125,000
|3rd
|$1,500,000
|4th
|$1,050,000
|5th
|$975,000
|6th
|$800,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$580,000
|10th
|$560,000
|11th
|$540,000
|12th
|$450,000
|13th
|$360,000
|14th
|$270,000
|15th
|$250,000
|16th
|$240,000
|17th
|$232,000
|18th
|$226,200
|19th
|$220,000
|20th
|$200,000
|21st
|$180,000
|22nd
|$172,000
|23rd
|$170,000
|24th
|$168,000
|25th
|$166,000
|26th
|$164,000
|27th
|$162,000
|28th
|$160,000
|29th
|$158,000
|30th
|$156,000
|31st
|$154,000
|32nd
|$152,000
|33rd
|$150,000
|34th
|$148,000
|35th
|$146,000
|36th
|$144,000
|37th
|$142,000
|38th
|$140,000
|39th
|$138,000
|40th
|$136,000
|41st
|$134,000
|42nd
|$132,000
|43rd
|$130,000
|44th
|$128,000
|45th
|$126,000
|46th
|$124,000
|47th
|$122,000
|48th
|$120,000
Team Prize Money - Regular Season Events
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,500,000
|3rd
|$500,000
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'End Of An Era' - Golf World Reacts To EuroPro Tour Ending
The golfing world has reacted to the news that the PGA EuroPro Tour will fold after two decades
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Best Golf Ball Retrievers 2022
We run through the best golf ball retrievers so you can save golf balls and save money with these useful tools
By Dan Parker • Published